Not much, if something is definitely known Strange things season four. All we know is that it is happening. This was confirmed in September with a teaser posted on Twitter. Now fans are speculating that we could have season four sooner than we think.

Most speculation assumed that we would not get the next season of Stranger Things until 2021. Indeed, there was a 20-month gap between the second and third seasons. But thanks to Twitter, we are hoping for a release in 2020.

Thanks to the authors of Stranger Things, we have some hope for the future. On their Twitter account, the writers posted a cryptic tweet dating from 2020 with the text “we are no longer in hawks”. Find out below.

– stranger writers (@strangerwriters) December 31, 2019

The text is exactly what was teased in September. This is probably a reference to the cliffhanger with which season three ended.

we are no longer at Hawkins pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu

– Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

The only other information we have regarding the fourth season of Stranger Things is the name of the first episode. Once again, the writers tweeted a photo giving us an overview of the script. It’s called “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club”.

looking for new members… are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss

– foreign writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019

The show always follows its status quo to name each episode a chapter, the last one being “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club”.

Many Redditors have published theories regarding the release date, with a rather knowledgeable fan speculating that we will have the fourth season on April 3, 2020. They’ve come to this conclusion by analyzing quite a few clues. In the backstage tour of season three, there is a drawing of a prisoner with the number 403-X on his uniform. 403 is also the number of the hospital room where Nancy visited Mrs. Driscoll. Watch the video below.

A April release date also makes sense as the fourth season is set to take place in 1986 – the year of the Chernobyl disaster that occurred in April. Other fan theories speculate that the events of Stranger Things will play a role in how this piece of history ends.

Until we actually have more evidence, we really have no idea what’s going to happen.

No more strange things

When Stranger Things abandoned his last season earlier in 2019, the actress Maya Hawke caught everyone’s attention with her role as Robin and it looks like she’ll be back in the series.

During the Thanksgiving holidays, the Twitter account of the official writer Stranger Things let him go and quickly deleted a reply which seems to confirm Robin’s return.

If you haven’t seen the third season, it ends with clues that the characters will leave Hawkins. The Hawke character is left to work with Steve Harrington at a video store, but she could leave Hawkins with the rest of the characters in the coming season.

Someone tweeted to the writers to find out their favorite line of the character and they responded by saying “also a season 4 line, so you’ll have to wait to get that answer.”

Fortunately, despite the account deletion, the Bloody Disgusting tweet got a screenshot that you can see below.

(Screen capture via ‘Bloody Disgusting’) While not an official confirmation of Hawke’s return, it’s close enough to make us want to see more of his character.

