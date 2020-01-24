the Strange things fans of Panic! At the discoat least that’s what it looks like in a new trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series as they sing with Brendon Urie.

The show recently dropped the last glimpse of the upcoming third season and it presents many stars with as much success.

Stranger Things cast Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLoughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard are seen singing with Panic! At the disco. They channel their inner Brendon Urie into “High Hopes”.

The third season starts on January 24, but you can see the Stranger Things jam in Panic! March 20th.

Check out this season’s list of episodes and star cast below.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 3

01/24 – Darius Rucker & Anthony Anderson

01/31 – Masked singer judges: Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke

07/02 Kesha and Whitney Cummings

02/14 Cast of Good Girls: Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta

02/21 – Jay Leno and Seal

02/28 – Deschanel Sisters & Property Brothers: Zooey Deschanel, Emily Deschanel, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott

03/06 – Fred Armisen & Weezer

13/03 – Becky Lynch, Roman and more from WWE

03/20 – Stranger Things cast

Check out the full Carpool Karaoke: The Series trailer below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frs_EY0hp2g (/ integrated)

Speaking of new seasons, not much, if something is definitely known Strange things season four. All we know is that it is happening. This was confirmed in September with a teaser posted on Twitter. Now fans are speculating that we might have season four sooner than we think.

Most speculation assumed that we would not get the next season of Stranger Things until 2021. Indeed, there was a 20-month gap between the second and third seasons. But thanks to Twitter, we are hoping for a release in 2020.

On their Twitter account, the writers posted a cryptic tweet that was the year 2020 with the text “we are no longer in hawks”. Find out below.

– stranger writers (@strangerwriters) December 31, 2019

Are you going to watch the cast of Stranger Things on Carpool Karaoke: The Series? Let us know in the comments below!

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)