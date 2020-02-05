Stranger Things 4 release date | Cast and spoilers

Does Hopper live?

If he is not, who is “The American” in that Russian prison during the credits of season two of Stranger Things?

Although we are still a considerable amount of time away from Stranger Things season four on Netflix, that doesn’t stop fans around the world from speculating day and night about what could happen in the science fiction story in Hawkins, Indiana.

We have collected many of the biggest questions (and tried to answer them) such as; when will there be a new season of Stranger Things, which will probably be in the cast … and more importantly, what could happen next to the main characters.

Here’s your need to know guide for Stranger Things season 4 … (Beware of season 1-3 spoilers ahead)

Will there be a Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix?

Yes! Netflix announced in September 2019 that the show will be back for a fourth season. Watch the announcement video below, with the plague: “we are no longer in Hawkins”. Where does season four bring the gang? And are we going to Russia to find out who “The American” is? We have so many questions …

The Duffer Brothers have previously discussed their plans for season 4. In an interview with Vulture in 2017, they suggested that they end it after four seasons.

But producer Shawn Levy later said that the enthusiasm of Netflix and his children’s stars might have convinced them to continue for another season.

“The truth is that we are definitely going four seasons and there is a lot of the possibility of a fifth,” Levy said. “Furthermore, I think it will be very unlikely.”

With Stranger Things as one of the most popular features that Netflix has in the Originals arsenal and the streaming wars are starting to heat up with the arrival of Apple, Disney, HBO and NBC on the on-demand market, it seems as if they are for reasons such as hold onto the show for as long as possible – and keep the army of fans that goes with it.

What date is Stranger Things season 4 released on Netflix?

This can be a difficult pill to swallow, but according to the pattern of seasons 1,2 and 3 it could be end of 2020 or beginning of 2021 before we see Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix in the UK and around the world. So it will be a long time before we find out what is going to happen in the science fiction show.

Season 2 came 15 months after season 1 and season 3 came 20 months after season 2.

In the final of Stranger Things 3 there was a reference to the Byers and the Wheelers who spent Christmas together, and the previous two seasons revolved around vacations (Halloween and Independence Day in the US). Perhaps December 2020 is our best hope if that is the direction they are heading …

Millie Bobby Brown (who plays eleven in the show) confirmed on her Instagram that shooting for season 4 of Stranger Things “would start soon! certainly early this year ‘so we take that as a good sign.

Who will the cast be for? Stranger Things season 4?



There were a few casualties in the final episode of season 3. Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is definitely dead (or we can be sure that someone is dead in Stranger Things), and it is unlikely that he will return for a fourth run, unless as part of a cameo, a la Sean Astin’s Bob – or if they do some kind of flashback?

We expect to see most of the main cast back for season 4, including Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, Winona Ryder’s Joyce, Noah Schnapp’s Will, Caleb Mclaughlin’s Lucas, Holes Matarazzo’s Dustin, Natalia Dyer’s Nancy, Charlie Heaton’s Jonathan, Maya Hawke’s Robin and Joe Keery (Steve).

There is no official casting news yet, but we can assume that new cast members and guests are likely to be announced for season 4.

Is Hopper dead? Who is “The American”?

But the biggest question mark for season 4 remains the name of David Harbor. Is Chief Hopper still alive? He was apparently killed at the end of season 3 while the Upside Down entrance was closed, but the post-title scene referring to “The American” in a Russian prison has meant fans can’t keep speculating about whether Hopper is will not return.

And with bulletin boards and social media to keep speculating for another 12 months, the writers and creators of Stranger Things have admitted that they haven’t made all the final decisions about what’s going to happen.

“We don’t know much, but we do know a lot about the big broad strokes,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of season two we knew about Billy. We knew the Russians would come in. We knew the mall and if not, but again, we know these big broad strokes.

“That’s kind of where we are in season four.”

Well, I think we just have to wait to find out!

What happens in the plot for season 4 of Stranger Things?

From the fate of Chief Hopper to how exactly the Russians held a Demogorgon, Stranger Things 3 left many questions. Eleven questions, to be precise, which we discuss in more detail here.

But in addition to tying up loose ends, a fourth point can open up new possibilities for the show: for example, to meet the rapidly aging young cast, can Stranger Things 4 be set several years after season three?

And there’s a good chance the story goes beyond one city, with co-showrunner Matt Duffer recently telling EW that the fourth season could see storylines “in areas outside of Hawkins.”

Ross Duffer, Matt’s brother and co-creator of Stranger Things, added about a fourth run: “It’s going to feel very different from this season.

“But I think that’s the right thing to do and I find it exciting.”

So maybe we could see more of Russia in season 4, and the Hawkins kids on the way in other parts of America and the world. And of course, as time goes by, they will get older, so the writers must explain what happened in the intervening years before they throw us all back into what will certainly be another mystery of epic proportions.

