Stranger Things 4 | Cast and spoilers

Is Hopper Alive?

If not, who is “The American” hiding in this Russian prison during the closing credits for the second season of “Stranger Things”?

While we’re still a long way from Netflix’s fourth season of Stranger Things, fans around the world can speculate day and night about what might happen next in science fiction history in Hawkins, Indiana.

We’ve put together (and tried to answer) many of the key questions: when will there be a new season of Stranger Things that will likely be cast … and most importantly, what could happen alongside the main characters.

Here’s your guide to season four of Stranger Things … (be careful, season 1-3 spoilers are in front of you)

Will there be a 4th season of Stranger Things on Netflix?

Yes! Netflix announced in September 2019 that the show will be back for a fourth season. Watch the announcement video below that says “We’re no longer in Hawkins”. Where will season 4 take the gang? And will we come to Russia to find out who “The American” is? We have so many questions …

The Duffer Brothers have already spoken about their plans for season 4. In an interview with Vulture in 2017, they suggested ending the season after four seasons.

But producer Shawn Levy later said that the enthusiasm of Netflix and his child stars might have convinced them to play another season afterwards.

“The truth is that we definitely have four seasons and there is a possibility of a fifth,” said Levy. “It will also be very unlikely in my opinion.”

Since Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s hottest features in the Originals arsenal, and the streaming wars begin with the entry of Apple, Disney, HBO, and NBC into the on-demand market, it looks like they’re looking around for reasons stick to the show as long as possible – and keep the army of fans who come with it.

When will the fourth season of Stranger Things be released on Netflix?

It may be difficult to swallow this pill, but it could be modeled on seasons 1, 2, and 3 Late 2020 or early 2021 before Stranger Things Season 4 is released on Netflix in the UK and around the world.

Season 2 came 15 months after season 1 and season 3 came 20 months after season 2.

There was an indication in the Stranger Things 3 finale that the Byers and the Wheelers were spending Christmas together, and the previous two seasons were about holidays (Halloween and Independence Day in the US). Maybe December 2020 is our best hope, if that’s the direction they’re going …

However, one thing is certain, it will be a long time before we find out what will happen next on the science fiction show.

Who will be in the cast for Stranger Things Season 4?



There were a few losses in the last episode of season three. Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is definitely dead (or how we can be sure that someone is dead in Stranger Things) and is unlikely to return for the fourth time unless part of a cameo, a la Sean Astin’s Bob – or if they do some kind of flashback?

Most of the fourth season’s main actors are expected to return, including Millie Bobby Browns Eleven, Finn Wolfhards Mike, Winona Ryder’s Joyce, Noah Schnapps Will, Caleb Mclaughlins Lucas, Gaten Matarazzos Dustin, Natalia Dyers Nancy, Charlie Heatons Jonathan, Maya Hawkes Robin and Joe Keery (Steve).

There is no official casting news yet, but we can assume that there will likely be new cast members and guests who will be released for season 4 in due course.

Is Hopper Dead? Who is “The American”?

The biggest question mark for season four remains with David Harbor’s name. Is Chief Hopper Alive? At the end of season 3, he apparently was killed when the entrance to the upside down was closed, but the post-title scene that mentions “The American” in a Russian prison has caused fans to stop thinking about it can speculate whether Hopper will return or not.

And since message boards and social media will continue to speculate for another 12 months, the authors and creators of Stranger Things have admitted that they haven’t made the final decision as to what will happen.

“We don’t know much, but we do know many of the big strokes,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew the Russians would come in. We didn’t know the mall and the stuff, but we also know these big, wide lines.

“So we’re in season four.”

Well i think we just have to wait to find out!

What will happen in the storyline for season four of Stranger Things?

From Chief Hopper’s fate to how exactly the Russians arrested a Demogorgon, Stranger Things 3 left a lot of questions. To be precise, eleven questions, which we will discuss in more detail here.

A fourth run could not only fill the gaps, but also open up new opportunities for the show: could Stranger Things 4, for example, be located several years after the third season to accommodate the rapidly aging young cast of the show?

And it is very likely that history will move beyond a city. Co-showrunner Matt Duffer recently told EW that in the fourth season storylines could be moved “outside of Hawkins”.

Ross Duffer, Matt’s brother and co-creator of Stranger Things, added about a fourth run: “It will feel very different than this season.

“But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’s going to be exciting.”

So maybe in season 4 we could see more of Russia and the children of Hawkins on the street in other areas of America and the world. And of course they get older over time, so the authors have to explain what has happened in the past few years before plunging us all into another mystery of epic proportions.

