Strange parking on Sunday evening: Milwaukee DPW explains snow problems

MILWAUKEE – Civil servants at the Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced a snow emergency on Sunday 9 February, requiring alternative parking spaces from 10 p.m.

Parking on arteries is not allowed from 10 p.m. until 06.00 am, and alternative side parking is required in side streets from 10.00 pm to 6.00 am Posted street signs have priority. To confirm the arteries that do not allow parking and for additional parking restrictions

information, CLICK HERE or call 414-286-CITY (-2489).

A snow emergency is reported when snowfall is detected and declared by the DPW commissioner for a period of 24 hours or less as a serious public hazard that hinders transportation, movement of food and fuel, medical care, fire, health and police. protection and other vital facilities of the city.

It has been stated that DPW officials can clear the streets for drivers.

Vehicles not parked in accordance with the winter parking regulations during the winter season are listed:

First offense – $ 50

Second offense – $ 100

Third offenses – $ 150 & sleep eligible

Posted street signs have priority.

CLICK HERE for more about winter parking in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials make some MPS playgrounds available for overnight parking during declared snow emergencies and clean-up periods. CLICK HERE for a list of locations. All vehicles must be moved before 7 a.m.

DPW officials said on Sunday morning anti-ice formation via brine solution of all city streets was completed on Friday. This treatment was performed overnight to Saturday prior to the possible snow Friday. DPW officials said that the remaining salt brine on the roads would also provide some help at the start of the storm on Sunday, as the light snow spread in the area. In addition, DPW crew pre-treated residential streets early in the Sunday morning before salt trucks entered the arteries. DPW officials said they would follow the weather and road conditions to determine if a general shift team would be needed.

43.038902

-87.906474

. (TagsToTranslate) news