Loading...

The emergence of atypical fortunes highlights how much the wealthy rich have accumulated in 2019.

And the richer they were at the start of the year, the richer they got. The 500 richest people in the world followed by the Bloomberg Billionaires index added 1.2 trillion US dollars, increasing their collective net worth by 25% to 5.9 trillion US dollars.

These gains are sure to fuel the already heated debate on widening wealth and income inequalities. In the United States, the wealthiest 0.1% control a larger share of the pie than at any other time since 1929, which has prompted some politicians to call for a radical restructuring of the economy.

"The hoarding of wealth by the few comes at the cost of people's lives," UK representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, said in a tweet on December 12.

Yet the defeat of British socialist opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose campaign included attacks on billionaires and calls to "rewrite the rules of our economy", gave mega fortunes an extra boost .

Frenchman Bernard Arnault led the gains of 2019, which added $ 36.5 billion as it rose on the Bloomberg index to become the third richest person in the world and the one of three centibillionaires – those with a net worth of at least $ 100 billion.

Bernard Arnault, the third richest person in the world became the third billionaire in 2019. Credit: Bloomberg

In total, only 52 people in the ranking saw their fortunes decline over the year.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com lost nearly $ 9 billion, but the drop is due to his divorce settlement from MacKenzie Bezos. The e-commerce titan still ends the year as the world's richest person after Amazon stocks jumped on Thursday. The company reported a "record" holiday season with billions of items shipped and "tens of millions" of Amazon devices like the Echo Dot sold.

Despite the widespread gains, many of the wealthiest people in the world may be happy to say goodbye to 2019. The year included messy details about the Bezos divorce and the Jeffrey Epstein saga, which wrapped up a who & Who's the financier and entrepreneur after the pedophile convicted in July by federal agents after leaving his private jet at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Loading

Through it all, their bank balances remained solid, while a record bull market kicked off in December with easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, resolving the ; British political deadlock and a report on American employment.

Bloomberg

Most seen in business

Loading