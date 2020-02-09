Stranded Briton “Excluded from UK Corona Virus Rescue Flight Because He Was Too Hot After Wearing Two Jackets”

A BRIT remains stranded in coronavirus-infested Wuhan because it was too hot after carrying two jackets home for the last rescue flight.

Josh Skarrattts admits that he was “stupid” to have caused an artificial spike in his fever department that kept him from being evacuated from China.

Josh Skarrattts tried to board the last flight home, but was sent to pack due to a high-temp

The owner of the comedy club should join the charter flight at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 7:30 am today.

But the Wuhan-based expat told Sky News: “I feel disappointed and quite disappointed to get so close to the plane and be evacuated – but to be rejected at the very last moment because I failed a temperature test.”

Skarratts claimed that he had worn both a hoodie and jacket to meet hand luggage weight requirements and to keep warm when landing in the UK.

But when his armpit temperature was measured while he was in customs, officials in the Chinese city rated the 37.5 ° C as too high.

He said he was looking forward to reuniting with friends and family in the UK, but “I’m still here, all because of two jackets.”

Skarratts said another Briton was turned away for the same reason.

He told Sky News: “Now we are stranded in Wuhan after missing the last plane in Wuhan and our last means of evacuation.

“It’s pretty difficult to swallow a pill if you know exactly why you weren’t allowed on the plane, which could have been avoided.”

However, he is confident that the Federal Foreign Office and the British Embassy will help him and his British leave Wuhan.

The Federal Foreign Office said it was the second and last government-chartered flight involving British government officials and military doctors.

Corona virus has now claimed more lives than the 2003 SARS outbreak when the global death toll rose to over 800 yesterday.

A fourth patient in the UK received a positive coronavirus finding today, fearing that the deadly beetle will spread.

You can find the latest news and updates on our Coronavirus Live Blog

Passengers on the last rescue flight were taken to the Kents Hill Park Hotel and Conference Center in Milton Keynes, Bucks, where they are quarantined for 14 days.

A spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said: “In addition to British citizens, there were also other nationalities on board.”

The NHS announced that hotel guests will have access to Netflix, magazines, books, baby equipment, children’s toys and games, cell phones and tablets for reading, gaming and the Internet.

Health chiefs in Milton Keynes said refrigerators and microwaves are available in every room, along with food and beverages.

Employees from various health and social services support the quarantined people on site.

All guests and staff adhere to strict infection and prevention control protocols, including wearing masks and gloves.

The staff who are in close contact with the guests or who conduct clinical examinations, according to the health bosses, wear complete personal protective equipment.

There is no risk to the general public.

The owner of the comedy club told Sky News that he was "disappointed" to have been left behind

Passengers in a convoy of British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China arrive at the Kents Hill Park conference center and hotel in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Credit 14 Day Quarantine Policy

The Kents Hill Park conference center and the hotel to which the British were brought back from Wuhan, China, are being monitored

British arrive in Britain after being evacuated from coronavirus-infested Wuhan