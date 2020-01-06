Stosur defeats Kerber in Brisbane Boilover

Loading...

Since the Australian world No. 1, Ashleigh Barty, takes the rank of top dog, Stosur is less important than in previous years.

Loading

But she said Monday night’s stress-free tennis – Stosur admitted that she was playing as if she “forgot that she was 1-5 in the draw” – was what she always wanted.

“It’s probably my best win here,” she said of the world’s No. 20 loss and three-time Grand Slam champion.

“That way I want to be on the pitch all the time (but) I put more pressure on myself than anyone would ever do.

“Sometimes I want it to be a little too bad and then you get handicapped, but today I feel like I’ve stayed relaxed and relaxed, doing the things I want to do all the time.”

Stosur, who is number 1 in the world, Ashleigh Barty, on one side of the draw, will be the winner of the game between the American Madison Keys and the Czech Marie Bouzkova in the second round.

The Australians Ajla Tomljanovic and Priscilla Hon went from head to toe on Monday, Tomljanovic prevailed with 6: 2, 4: 6, 6: 4.

Former Czech Barbora Strycova angered British seventh Johanna Konta 6: 2: 3: 6: 3 for the second round, and fourth, Elina Svitolina, was beaten by American Danielle Collins 6: 1: 6: 1.

Strycova faces American Alison Riske, who defeated Czech Karolina Muchova 6: 4 and 6: 2, while Sofia Kenin defeated Anastasija Sevastova 7: 6 (7: 1) and 6: 4.