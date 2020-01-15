Stormzy summarizes the exact reason why Britons don't like Meghan Markle

You can’t really blame Meghan Markle for leaving the UK after not only getting a cool, but also an extremely frosty and hostile reception.

Headline by headline, the Duchess of Cambridge has received an enormous amount of criticism, and if you compare the headlines about the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge, you will see a very strong contrast.

You may think that this level of unprovoked and undeserved hatred is inexplicable, but I can think of one explanation: racism. If you deny that, you have to take a cold, hard look in the mirror.

Stormzy hit the nail on the head in an interview with New York radio station Hot 97. Fast forward the following video up to 20 minutes to hear British rapper’s views of #Meghxit.

“I’m not great in the royal family,” he said at first. “[Meghan] she’s a beautiful woman, she does her thing, I haven’t heard her say anything crazy, and they just hate her, they just hate her.”

The grime star then referred to a radio interview with the broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, which outlined his own views of the Duchess. “I just find it incredibly irritating,” said Holmes. “I look at her and I don’t think I want to like you in real life. You’re just so terrible, awake, weak, manipulative, spoiled …”

Stormzy paraphrased Holmes’ statements and expressed his own thoughts on the subtext. “I was like brother, she is black. That is all you are talking about,” he said. “‘I just think she has that arrogance’ and I was like no, she’s just black, man. Damn it out of here.”

“If you told anyone about it, write a list of why you hate Meghan Markle. The list is nonsense,” he added. “There is nothing, there is nothing credible about it.”

He is not wrong.

