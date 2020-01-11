HOUSTON – Severe storms sweeping across southern parts of the US and into the Midwest were accused of killing at least 11 people on Saturday, including two first responders, such as strong winds, tornadoes, and relentless rain that swept the wind country hit.

Storm-related fatalities were reported in Texas as a result of freezing cold weather, in Alabama from a deadly tornado and in Louisiana, where the wind was so strong that a trailer house was lifted off the foundation and carried several hundred meters. A man drowned in Oklahoma and the storms even hit the Midwest with at least one death on an icy highway in Iowa. Hundreds of thousands of people remained without electricity from Texas to Ohio, parts of highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas due to flooding and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago’s international airports.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency to assist crews in restoring power to the state.

Two first aid workers were killed and another was seriously injured in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of a traffic accident in icy conditions, officials said.

Police officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, who had been with the department for a year, died on the spot. Firefighter David Hill, 39, was transferred to a local hospital where he later died. Firefighter Matthew Dawson, 30, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell called it an “extremely tragic day” for the city.

“If people were to respect road conditions, things like this wouldn’t have to happen,” said Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson.

Another person died in Texas on Friday night when a car arrived in a creek in Dallas when heavy thunderstorms passed. Lightning from the stormy Friday weather was suspected of causing fires that burned two houses but did not cause injuries in the North Texas towns of Burleson and Mansfield.

A man drowned near Kiowa, Oklahoma, after he was swept away in flood water, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saturday. Randall Hyatt, 58, of Wardville, was overwhelmed by running water as he stepped out of his stationary truck.

The Iowa State Patrol said the roads were ice-caked early Saturday when a trailer on Interstate 80 collapsed, killing a passenger in the truck east of Iowa City.

In Alabama, three people were killed near Carrollton in Pickens County, tweeted the National Weather Service in Birmingham. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency said the deaths were caused by an “embedded tornado within a long line of intense thunderstorms.”

Earlier Saturday, in northwestern Louisiana, firefighters found the bodies of Jerry W. Franks, 79, and Mary Sue Franks, 65, near their broken down trailer in Benton, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office said via Facebook. The wind was so strong that the house of the couple, the in-laws of a parish, was removed 61 meters from the foundation.

Willie Davis owns a shed near where the Franks lived. He told KTBS-TV that this was not the first time he saw this type of storm.

“Four or five times I’ve known that (storms) have gone through, they knock down trees and the shed and such,” said Willie Davis. “But that’s about everything it normally does every time, … this is the first time we’ve suffered casualties.”

The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that a tornado with winds of around 135 mph (217 km / h) was hit in Bossier Parish. Drone images showed destroyed buildings, a large vehicle on its side, fallen trees and debris spread over a large area.

Raymond Holden (75) was also killed in his bed in Louisiana when a tree fell on his house in Oil City and crushed it, according to the office of the Caddo Parish Coroner.

According to Alabama Power, around 67,000 customers were without electricity in Alabama on Saturday night. PowerOutage.us said that Georgia had about 98,000 power outages on Saturday night, with tens of thousands of outages also reported in Mississippi and Louisiana. Outage occurred from Texas to Ohio.

In Tennessee, the damage was widespread in Shelby County, the state’s most populous province, including Memphis. There were countless cut down trees and electricity poles, some of which must be replaced, according to the utility.

The Department of Transport of Oklahoma said parts of different highways in the southeastern part of the state were closed due to flooding. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that parts of different highways in the state, especially in southeastern Arkansas, were closed due to cut down trees, power lines, and floods.

Many streams were already at or near flood levels due to previous storms, and heavy rainfall could lead to flashy floods in the region, predictors said. Parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana were under Saturday flood warnings or watches.

The storm, which brought the ice and snow threat to the Chicago area, led to the cancellation of more than 1,200 flights at the two major Chicago airports on Saturday. Most cancellations took place at O’Hare International in Chicago, according to the online website for tracking flights from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The weather service gave an advice for the winter weather on Saturday, a flood watch and a flood warning for the lake in Chicago and a warning for the winter storm for neighboring areas in northwest Illinois.

AP writer Rick Callahan contributed from Indianapolis.

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press