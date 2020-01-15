Storms likely caused accident that killed honeymooners and carried wife away for miles

Arkansas couple killed in Texas accident linked to heavy storms that hit the region this weekend. Police said they were alerted early Saturday morning that Evan and Sarah Nuessner was traveling to McKinney, Texas, but they A caller told police that a gray Ford Edge SUV matching the description of the missing couple’s vehicle was spotted on Saturday morning on a US Route 75. Evan Nuessner was found dead inside the vehicle, police said. Authorities said heavy storms and heavy rains in the area could possibly cause the accident.After a search, crews found the body of Sarah Neussner at Post Oak Creek, about seven miles downstream from the accident Texas police said Sarah’s body may have been wiped from the vehicle after the accident. The couple married in October. Chris Gray, the director of the Italian restaurant-pizzeria Bocca in Fayetteville, where Evan worked, described the deaths as “horrible and shocking”. “Everyone is still blown away and torn apart,” said Gray. “Evan and Sarah were really fun, adventurous, kind and pleasant people. They went to music festivals and car trips all the time. I’m really lucky to have had the opportunity to celebrate their wedding in October . I can’t believe (they’re gone already. “Fierce storms, including tornadoes, killed at least 10 people over the weekend in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Oklahoma. Watch the video above to learn more about this story.

An Arkansas couple was killed in a Texas accident that police said was linked to heavy storms that hit the region this weekend.

Police said they were warned early Saturday morning that Evan and Sarah Nuessner were traveling to McKinney, Texas, but that they never reached their destination.

A caller told police that a gray Ford Edge SUV matching the description of the missing couple’s vehicle was seen Saturday morning on an access road to the American Route 75.

Evan Nuessner was found dead inside the vehicle, police said.

Authorities said heavy storms and heavy rains in the area were likely to cause the accident.

After searching, the crews found the body of Sarah Neussner at Post Oak Creek, about seven miles downstream from the accident.

Texas police said Sarah’s body may have been wiped from the vehicle after the accident.

The couple married in October.

Chris Gray, the director of the Italian restaurant and the Bocca pizzeria in Fayetteville, where Evan worked, called the deaths “horrible and shocking”.

“Everyone is still blown away and torn apart,” said Gray. “Evan and Sarah were really fun, adventurous, kind and pleasant people. They went to music festivals and car trips all the time. I’m really lucky to have had the opportunity to celebrate their wedding in October . I can’t believe (they are) already gone. “

Fierce storms, including tornadoes, killed at least 10 people over the weekend in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Watch the video above to learn more about this story.





.