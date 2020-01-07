Storms bring relief and danger to Australian forest fires paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The unprecedented fire crisis in Southeast Australia that killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes, and shrouded large cities in smoke has focused many Australians on how the nation adapts to climate change. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been confronted with fierce criticism, both nationally and internationally, for downplaying the need for his government to tackle climate change.

The center-left opposition party has made political capital of the crisis by promising more ambitious policies than the ruling conservative coalition to tackle climate change. Opposition spokesman Mark Butler wants the government to allow a debate on climate change in parliament when it returns in February.

“Hopefully we can form a position in two parties,” Butler told ABC. The two sides took a two-part position on climate change for the last time in 2007, and have since remained bitterly divided on issues such as having carbon polluters pay for their emissions.

Labor had committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Australia by 45% to below the level of 2005 in 2030 and to achieve zero emissions by 2050 if it had won last year’s elections.

The coalition government has promised to reduce emissions by 26% to 28% by 2030 and warns that Labor’s more ambitious goal would destroy the economy. The government argues that Australia is responsible for only 1.3% of global emissions and that more ambitious targets would not alleviate the current fire crisis, which is Australia’s hottest and driest year.

The unfolding disaster in Australia, which is likely to continue during the summer of the southern hemisphere, has called for more global action against climate change.

Elton John and actor Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities who donate a lot of money to help the firefighting efforts. Hemsworth, an Australian living in the town of New South Wales, hit by Byron Bay, wrote on Twitter that he donated $ 1 million and asked his followers to show support. “Every cent counts,” he wrote.

John announced during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in Sydney on Tuesday that he will also be donating $ 1 million. The singer said he wanted to draw attention to the devastation caused by forest fires, and said it has reached a “biblical scale.”

Hemworth and John are joining a growing list of celebrities, including Pink, Nicole Kidman, and Keith Urban, who have committed to donate for aid.

Prince Charles, who is next in line to become the British monarch and king of Australia, said in a video message from Scotland that he and his wife Camilla had been desperate to see the heroes burn in Australia.

“I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way to get a message to all of you that both my wife and I think of you so much in such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances,” said the prince .

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press