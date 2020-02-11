Storms and brushfire affect Suncorp’s profits – and the industry is in trouble

Devastating storms and bush fires set Suncorp’s profits on fire by $ 26 million, prompting analysts to question the long-term profitability of the industry.

Suncorp saw a 6.2 percent drop in profits in the six months ended December 31, 2019 as bushfires raged over 10 million hectares of land.

Destructive storms and “challenging economic conditions” have only increased the pain.

While the sale of the two subsidiaries, Capital SMART and ACM Parts, increased net income after taxes by 156.8 percent to a total of $ 642 million, forest fires and storms had a massive impact on current earnings.

After-tax earnings from ongoing functions declined from $ 422 million to $ 396 million, according to the insurance giant’s latest earnings report.

Suncorp half-year results.

Steve Johnston, CEO of the Suncorp Group, said in a statement that he “remains confident about the group’s resilience” and will continue to protect profits through “adequate risk selection and significantly strengthened reinsurance arrangements”.

He used a presentation of the results on Tuesday morning to call for further government action against climate change.

“With so many fatalities, plots of land destroyed and saved, and communities torn apart, there’s still a lot more to be done,” said Johnston.

“For some time now, our company has been calling for a national response to improve the resilience of our private infrastructure and create incentives to make our communities more resilient to a changing climate.”

When asked if Suncorp would need to increase the premiums to compensate for the loss in sales, a company spokesman told The New Daily that they would not expect “recent events in and of themselves to have a significant impact on premiums in the short term.”

“At the end of last year, we increased our risk provisioning for natural hazards and bought additional reinsurance cover because we expected the damage due to natural hazards to be higher,” said the spokesman.

“For example, homeowners are given an incentive to install solar panels on their roofs, but are not given support to reinforce the roof to withstand severe weather,” they said.

“By lowering the risk, the premiums would ultimately be lower for customers.”

Dr. Karl Mallon, climate risk analyst, says major insurers only have a choice of giving up some areas. Photo supplied

The drop in profits is a difficult time for the Australian insurance industry.

There were no fewer than seven natural disasters in the second half of 2019 – disbursements soared.

For example, Suncorp received more than 42,000 claims in Australia in the six months to December 31, 2019.

The climate risk analyst Dr. Karl Mallon told The New Daily that our climate is changing so quickly that some homes will soon become “uninsurable”.

This is because climate risks were so severe in some areas that insurers had no choice but to raise premiums to an unaffordable level, forcing less wealthy consumers to take the risk.

This is already happening to a certain extent.

Canstar’s comparison site found that average premiums in North Queensland, which is prone to a cyclone, are now 2.7 times higher than in the rest of the state.

And ABS numbers show that 1.8 million households have no home insurance at all.

“The more important problem [in terms of Suncorp’s profit decline] is: how does this send worrying signals about the future viability of the industry as a whole?” Said Dr. Mallon.

“If climate change is going to be harsher and faster than expected, they will either have to increase their premiums or avoid completing policies in high-risk locations to remain profitable.”

Dr. Mallon said the latter is more likely since insurers would lose customers to competitors if they tried to subsidize the risk by generally increasing the premium.

He noted that 5 percent of the property market was facing acute climate risks and insurance problems. Many of the houses built today are poorly prepared to cope with climate change.