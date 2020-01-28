Stormi Webster wears a dress with butterfly motifs for the Kylie Cosmetics Party

Stormi Webster is officially a makeup mogul.

Kylie Jenner announced a makeup collaboration earlier this month with her daughter, who will be two years old on February 1, and was celebrating an outstanding party this weekend.

The party, as well as the packaging of the Kylie Cosmetics products, was decorated with butterflies and showed a wonderful landscape of flower arrangements and moss by the friend of the family and florist Jeff Leatham. The scene of the legendary party planner Mindy Weiss showed a “Pixie Dust” table, purple drinks and more. All children in their best princess dresses.

Stormi, of course, wore a pink tulle dress with butterflies, while Mama Jenner wore old Insect-style Versace jeans ($ 395), a white t-shirt, cream-colored x Nike sneakers ($ 3,683), and Versace earrings. $ 300) and custom rings from Xiv Karats that express “Storm”.

The Stormi Kylie Cosmetics collection includes mini lip kits ($ 12), flutter in love blush ($ 18), Stormi mini eyeshadow palette ($ 28), mini high-gloss set (36 $) And a bundle of the entire collection for $ 108 ⠀

Stormi’s cousin, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, wore a purple dress with a huge tulle skirt, while Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, wore a tiny ball gown. Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, Kris Jenner and other family members and friends were also present.

The collection officially starts on Stormi’s birthday – when she will probably celebrate an even bigger party.