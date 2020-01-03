Stormi Webster launches its first collection of Kylie cosmetics at two years

Loading...

Stormi Webster is on his way to becoming a mini tycoon.

Kylie Jenner revealed that her daughter, who turns two on February 1, is helping to create a new Valentine's collection for Kylie Cosmetics.

The self-made billionaire published an Instagram snapshot of the little star working hard on his Stormi collection, revealing a pretty pink butterfly-covered packaging, as well as a palette of eye shadows consisting of red, gold and orange tones and various Blue, green and purple. Color samples.

Although he has not yet turned two years old, this will technically mark Stormi's second Kylie cosmetic palette; right after she was born, Jenner launched a weather-themed collection "Eye of the Storm."

The butterfly motif has long been associated with small Stormi; Dad Travis Scott's song, "Butterfly Effect", is said to be part of the inspiration for his name, the former couple has small butterfly tattoos, and Stormi and Kylie dressed up as an insect for Halloween in 2018.

Jenner is routinely covered with butterfly prints, even incorporating them into her manicures. Scott also gave Jenner a $ 60,000 diamond butterfly necklace for his 20th birthday, and both Stormi's nursery and Jenner's house are covered with butterfly-related decor.

Webster has apparently been practicing for his own makeup line for months; Jenner said she "begs" to use lipstick and has posted many cute videos of her daughter playing with her products.

It seems that the star has found the ideal heir for its Kylie cosmetic empire.

