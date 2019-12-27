Storm will cause "unsafe travel conditions" in eastern Wyo and Nebraska

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – An incoming storm system will complicate travel in eastern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service of Cheyenne.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory which is effective from 5 p.m. today until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The system is expected to bring ice, snow and strong winds to areas like Bill and Douglas all the way to Cheyenne.

The roads could get very slippery and icy on Saturday morning.

The NWS says that in addition to eastern Wyoming, the storm will affect the entire beggar from Nebraska.

"Travel conditions after the holidays can be important until early Sunday morning," said the NWS.

The system could be snow in Natrona County by Saturday, with colder temperatures and wind chills as low as minus 5 degrees Saturday evening.

Wind gusts reaching 30 mph are expected on Sunday in the Casper region.

New Years Eve temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees, with a slight risk of snow on New Years Day.