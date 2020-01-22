Storm victims up to 7, feared large river floods

MADRID – Three more people died as a result of a violent storm that has struck Spain in the past three days, the authorities said on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to seven.

It has been increasingly feared that heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday could cause several swollen rivers to break their banks, including the Onyar River, which flows through the northeastern city of Gerona.

The body of a missing man was found in a flooded area near the city of Callosa in southeastern Spain on Wednesday, the regional government of Valencia said.

It added that a woman was killed when her home in Alcoy city partially collapsed after heavy rains.

In the southeastern city of Nijar, a farmer was found dead in a plastic greenhouse that had been hit by a hailstorm, according to the private Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Four other people died between Sunday and Tuesday.

The search for several missing persons continued.

Since Sunday, the storm has particularly hit the eastern regions of Spain with hail, heavy snow and strong wind, while huge waves have raged in cities on the Mediterranean coast and the nearby islands of Mallorca and Menorca.

According to weather forecasts, the worst storm had passed on Wednesday.

Traffic officials said the bad weather forced more than 200 roads to close. The schools have canceled classes for more than 5,700 students.

Officials in Barcelona said the city’s beaches had lost a lot of sand due to the high, strong surf.

Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the national weather service AEMET, said he expected the storm to be one of the strongest ever, once all the data had been collected. In some areas, the heaviest rainfall has occurred in more than 70 years.

