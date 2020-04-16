Storm to deliver snow, some rain to areas of Mass.

Video clip: Storm to convey snow, some rain to areas of Mass.

Interior SECTIONS AND Better ELEVATIONS. WE HAVE A Blend OF SUNSHINE WITH SHOWERS ON THE NORTH SHORE SHIFTING OFFSHORE. MOST OF US WILL BE DRY, BUT As soon as WE GET Nearer TO SUNSET, THE SKIES WILL Very clear OUT AND TEMPERATURES WILL Fall. 40’S FOR THE Rest OF THE AFTERNOON, AND Following SUNSET WE Start off DROPPING DOWN TO THE 30’S WITH Small TEMPERATURES TONIGHT Getting AS Chilly AS THE Upper 20’S IN OUR SUBURBS. EVEN 34 IN DOWNTOWN BOSTON. WE HAVE A Ton OF SUNSHINE TOMORROW WITH CLOUDS COMING IN IN THE AFTERNOON. THE Normal Large In this article IS 56, It’s Yet another CHILLIER THAN Common Day WITH THE STORM IN OUR Way. INTO THE WEE Hours OF SATURDAY Morning, RAYNA Close to THE Coastline AND SNOW Above THE Interior. THIS WILL Retain Heading INTO SATURD Morning AND Finally KICKS OUT. WE WILL Switch TO ALL RAIN Through THE Program OF THE Working day ON SATURDAY BUT IT WILL BE Slow TO Drive. — TO DRY. FRIDAY Night AND SATURDAY Early morning, WE GET A COATING Closer TO THE Coastline. AND UP TO A Few OF INCHES, BUT Something A lot more THAN THAT IS Really Likely TO BE IN THE Increased ELEVATIONS. As soon as YOU GET Previously mentioned A THOUSAND Ft, WE COULD GET Quite a few Additional INCHES UP TO Four FROM THE Process COMING Through. SUNDAY IS THE NICER WEEKEND These days AND WE COULD GET Close TO 60 Levels AS THE SUNSHINE RETURNS A

Cindy has the breakdown for what regions have the larger opportunity to see accumulating snow this weekend.

