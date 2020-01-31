Storm to bring ‘significant’ snow, snow is blowing by Sunday evening

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City File)

CASPER, Wyo – The National Weather Service in Riverton issued a statement on Thursday warning of a severe winter storm on its way to the state.

According to the NWS, “significant snow and drifting snow is possible in much of the area, along with much colder temperatures.”

On Sunday afternoons snow is expected from North Wyoming and in the evening ‘quickly’ spread in central Wyoming and all night long to the south.

Snow will continue until Monday and decrease from north to south at night.

The NWS says: “Traveling can be quite dangerous at night from Sunday evening to Monday evening, if not nearly impossible.”

The storm is expected to cause strong gusts of wind.

The storm will bring a dramatic contrast in temperatures. The highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to approach 50 degrees in Casper and fall at a low of 22 degrees at night. Monday high will be 26 degrees, with a low of 13 degrees at night.

In Casper, today’s high reaches 37 degrees, but with gusts up to 34 mph and chill values ​​as low as zero, according to the NWS.