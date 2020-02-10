Storm helps BA Jet achieve new transatlantic flight record

The flight from New York City to London typically takes over six hours, but on Sunday a British Airways (BA) jet completed the trip in just 4 hours and 56 minutes, setting a new subsonic flight record for the route.

According to FlightRadar24, the faster than usual journey was the result of a “well-placed and strong jet stream” during Storm Ciara.

Thanks to a strong, well-positioned jet stream, a @British_Airways 747 set a new sound speed record from New York to London today, which made the journey in 4 hours 56 minutes – 17 minutes faster than the previous record. https://t.co/HISXpN6Vns # BA112 pic.twitter.com/A2R42rsx14

– Flightradar24 (@ flightradar24) February 9, 2020

Many planes flying the same route on Sunday reached ground speeds of more than 800 miles per hour for part of their journey, much faster than the regular cruising speeds of 590 miles an hour to 650 miles an hour.

Flight BA112 with a Boeing 747-400 was the fastest, however, and set a new record for the fastest subsonic flight between the two cities.

The BA112 has an average flight time of 6 hours and 13 minutes, with the Jetstream on Sunday deviating more than one hour from the usual travel time.

FlightRadar24 indicated that BA had taken Norwegian Air’s record for a 2018 flight that took 5 hours and 13 minutes.

Some on social media wondered if the faster speed would put the plane under greater physical strain, but as many pointed out, the plane did not fly at a higher speed than the surrounding air. For this reason, despite the recording of a higher ground speed than the speed of sound, there was no sonic boom.

Doubt it. It was a steadily fast tailwind. It wouldn’t have felt any different than on an airplane, unless you look down you’ll find the ground is moving faster. In relation to the air around it (which is all you can notice), the plane was moving at a normal speed.

– Ben McIlwain (@CydeWeys) February 9, 2020

A BA spokesman said: “We always take precedence over speed records, but our highly trained pilots made the most of the conditions to get customers back to London in time.”

A number of planes flew over the Atlantic in superfast time on Sunday, including a Virgin Atlantic jet that was only a minute slower than the British Airways plane. Apparently upset that she just missed the file, Virgin couldn’t resist having a say in the matter …

It’s true that we were narrowly beaten by a BA Boeing 747, but it had twice as many engines and burned twice as much fuel as Captain Chris in our brand new, fuel-efficient Airbus A350-1000

– Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) February 9, 2020

Passengers on board the BA112 were lucky that their flight could even take place. Storm Ciara struck the UK and parts of mainland Europe throughout Sunday, causing more than 450 flight cancellations and more than 1,000 cancellations nationwide at London Heathrow alone.

The record for the fastest supersonic flight between the two cities lies with BA Concorde, who completed the trip in 1996 in just 2 hours and 53 minutes, 17 years before the aircraft was retired in 2003.

