Storm Gloria sprays foam into a flooded city in Spain

Storm Gloria foams angrily and she has suds to prove it.

On Tuesday, the Spanish city of Tossa De Mar near Barcelona was hit by a storm that flooded the streets with abundant clouds of sea foam. Like a gigantic washing machine that went insane, the foam was carried away with the wind and waves of the flood that would often ricochet off the walls of the buildings to accentuate the rage of the storm.

That foam is relatively harmless

For the most part, that foam is relatively harmless according to officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The white stuff consists of algal blooms that can sometimes multiply in fresh water and its marine equivalent. It only becomes dangerous if those flowers contain larger algae that can rot on a coastline.

But the foam is the least concern for everyone. Storm Gloria has already killed nine people and four people have been missing since Sunday. It has also left 200,000 inhabitants of Spain without electricity and destroyed several beach facilities. With wind speeds reported up to 70 miles per hour, the storm prompted regional governments to close schools and block roads in areas that have already been hit.

The worst Mediterranean storm in a long time

After being beaten in Eastern Spain with waves of 50 feet high and heavy snowfall, it is on a path to the southeastern part of France. Authorities that in the recent memory have declared Gloria the worst storm that has hit the Mediterranean have issued high warnings in areas where the storm is expected to strike.

