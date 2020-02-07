Storm Ciara: Weather warnings for several counties improved

Met Éireann updated the weather warnings for Donegal, Mayo and Galway to Orange before Storm Ciara.

In Donegal and Mayo, according to the forecast, the south-southwest winds will reach average speeds of 65-80 km / h with gusts of up to 120 km / h on Saturday.

This wind alarm is active from noon.

In Galway the winds from south to southwest on Saturday reach average speeds of 65 to 80 km / h with gusts of up to 120 km / h.

This warning applies to the county from 1 p.m.

Two other weather warnings apply to wind and rain across the country.

The south wind gets stronger on Saturday and reaches speeds of 50-65 km / h with gusts of 90-110 km / h.

Image via @metoffice on Twitter

On Sunday, storm Ciara will produce very strong winds with the risk of gusts being damaged.

Over the weekend, the combination of spring tides and high seas – as well as stormy conditions – will lead to an increased risk of coastal flooding.

This is particularly the case along the south, west and northwest coast.

Overnight and until Sunday morning, when Storm Ciara moves east to the north of Ireland, the winds become stronger and very gusty from the south to the southwest – with potentially damaging gusts and storms along the coast.

A heavy rainstorm moves quickly across the country in a south-easterly direction and harbors the risk of local flooding.

The showers follow in the afternoon.

During the late afternoon and evening the wind turns west and remains strong and very gusty, especially in coastal areas.