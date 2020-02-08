Storm Ciara: Status Orange wind warning issued nationwide for Sunday

Weather warnings came into effect nationwide before Storm Ciara’s main arrival tomorrow.

A wind alert for the entire country has been upgraded to Orange status with gusts of up to 130 km / h forecast.

Met Éireann issued the warning for 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The combination of spring tides and high seas, as well as the stormy conditions, increase the risk of coastal flooding, especially along the southern, western and northwestern coasts.

For Donegal and Mayo there is a wind warning for Status Orange, for which gusts are forecasted at up to 120 km / h.

The warning takes effect on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The same warning applies to Galway today from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Strengthening south winds feed well this morning. This morning it gets extremely wet in the western half of the country. This time there are point floods and some strong southwest gusts. Heavy thunderstorms will persist nationwide later and bring further local floods. Pic.twitter.com/mOX7MBRGLE

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 8, 2020

From today noon to Sunday, 3 p.m., a status yellow rain warning was issued for all districts.

A heavy rain shower will spread to the east of 20-40 mm across the country.

Rainfall will be highest in the west and northwest.

Met Éireann predicts that another heavy rain on Sunday will lead to stormy winters with 20-40 mm of precipitation.

The forecaster warned of a local flood this weekend, particularly in the western half of the country.

The traffic safety authority has advised motorists to expect a rapid change in road conditions in strong winds.

It is advisable to slow down and pay attention to falling dirt on the street.

In the meantime, the MET office in the UK has issued a “life threatening” warning as the country is expecting the strongest storm in seven years.

Main picture: File photo. Photo credit: Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland