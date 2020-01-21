Store in Westboro Ten Thousand Villages closes when the company ends most Canadian operations

These mango wood salad bowls, handmade in Thailand, are typical of the products sold in Ten Thousand Villages. The store’s Ottawa location now closes most Canadian operations.

Ryan McLeod / jpg

After more than 20 years of operation, the Ten Thousand Villages store in Westboro closes.

The Richmond Road store is one of 15 fair-trade ten thousand villages across the country that must be closed while the chain completes its Canadian operation.

Eight independent and operated outlets remain open, most in the west.

The Westboro store is staffed by a paid employee and a team of volunteers and transported products as diverse as furniture and coffee, folk music instruments and home furnishing articles. Staff there referred through the media to the Mennonite Central Committee, which operates Ten Thousand Villages.

The company announced the closure “with a heavy heart” on Tuesday afternoon.

“In this challenging store environment, we recognize your commitment, support and dedication to the success of Ten Thousand Villages Canada,” the company said in a release. “Despite all our efforts, however, we have not been able to reach the level of sales that would continue to offer us the opportunity to use a sustainable business model. It is for this reason that Mennonite Central Committee Canada (MCCC) has made the difficult decision to close their social enterprise, Ten Thousand Villages Canada. “

The stores, along with the company’s distribution center in New Hamburg, Ont., The head office and the online operation at Tenthousandvillages.ca will be closed on May 29. No date has been set for when the Ottawa store will close. The store celebrated its 20th birthday in October.

According to its website, Ten Thousand Villages was founded in Pennsylvania in 1946 by an American Mennonite, Ruth Edna Byler, who bought and sold handicrafts from women she met while working to alleviate poverty in Puerto Rico. Her project was approved and expanded by the Mennonite Central Committee.

“We are proud that we have enabled more than 100,000 makers around the world to earn a fair and stable income, share their profession with a global market, gain access to education and medical services, better working conditions, equal opportunities for women and so much more. And the truth is that none of this would have been possible without the passion and dedication of our employees, volunteers and, above all, you, our loyal customers, “the company said in its statement on social media.

US operations are not affected by the closure of Canadian stores.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Skateway ready for stretch to Carleton University on Wednesday

Young novice dementia patients in Ottawa find pleasure, support in The Club

Even in January, the Ottawa water managers are monitoring spring floods