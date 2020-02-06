Stop working, town hall orders owner of demolished Byron heritage barn

Above: this photo of a historic barn in 247 Halls Mill Rd. in Byron was taken on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Mike Hensen, The London Free Press)

Soil: Only debris could be seen on Friday morning at the site of the barn, which had only been given heritage this week. (Jonathan Juha, The London Free Press)

Owners of a demolished southwest London heritage barn have been instructed not to lose any material from the Byron monument.

City Hall hit a stop command on John and Ruth McLeod, who is 247 Halls Mill Rd. Property, where an old red barn was destroyed in the night a week ago, two days after the municipality granted heritage status to stop the demolition.

The order requires the McLeods to “immediately stop the removal” of the shed “or any material part thereof”. “

It may seem pointless – the historic barn was reduced to rubble when the order was issued – but it will prevent the sale of chestnut plates or other pieces of the barn.

“I have a group of people who want bits and pieces,” said John McLeod, adding that he can’t get anything off the site because of the order of the town hall.

McLeod, who called the heritage designation for his property “utter stupidity,” when it went to the council’s planning committee last month, refused to answer further questions on Wednesday’s advice from his lawyer.

Ward 9 Coun. Anna Hopkins, who represents the Byron area, said she hoped the owner would respect the town hall stop order.

“Given the concern in the community, that would be the least he should do.” Said Hopkins. “I’m glad there is a stop-work order now, because while the city is investigating the next steps, nothing is touched. Everyone just stops.”

A stop work order is a tool under the Ontario Building Code. That law also requires a permit to demolish a structure such as the barn, paperwork requested by McLeod but demolished by the city council last week.

In this case, the Ontario Heritage Act will probably also apply because the property had a heritage designation. That label blocks important changes or destruction of buildings on a heritage without the town hall in order.

The old red barn, a former coach house and warehouse for a wool mill that operated in the area in the late 19th century was a symbol in Byron.

Hopkins said it is important to understand what happened to the monument. She acknowledged that the time it takes to investigate can be frustrating for Londoners who love heritage.

“All eyes are on what is going to happen now,” she said. “But unfortunately it doesn’t just happen.”

