Stop & Shop plans to close Brockton in March

Another Brockton supermarket closes, leaving a vacant spot on Belmont Street, one of the city’s main corridors.

Citing declining financial returns, Stop & Shop has announced plans to close its store at 683 Belmont Street in western Brockton after 25 years of activity, The Brockton Enterprise reported. The closure is scheduled for March 28, the company said.

“Stop & Shop made the difficult decision not to renew the lease on our store at 683 Belmont Street in Brockton, Massachusetts, because the store did not meet financial expectations,” said a company statement released on Tuesday.

Stop & Shop said it would continue to operate its other Brockton store at 932 North Montello St., less than 6 kilometers away.

The Belmont Street store, which opened in June 1995, employs about 100 workers, said Tim Melia, President of UFCW Local 328, the union that represents them. Melia said she was informed of the store’s closure Tuesday morning. Melia said it is unclear what Stop & Shop has in mind for the future of these employees – whether they will be offered a job elsewhere or not.

“I asked them what they intended to do. They told me they hadn’t decided yet, ”said Melia.

Melia said employees are likely to be offered jobs in other Stop & Shop stores, or that they would be “displaced”, which could potentially lead to layoffs.

“We are just going to monitor the situation and do everything we can to get the workers at this store to get a job,” said Melia. “Our goal is to make sure these people keep their jobs.”

Stop & Shop spokeswoman Jennifer Brogan said it was “too early in the process” to say what was going to happen with associates at the Belmont Street grocery store.

“No decision has been made yet,” said Brogan in an email to The Enterprise.

In addition to the West Side store, Stop & Shop has said it is also closing another of its locations in Methuen, said Brogan.

Melia said the last time a Stop & Shop store closed in the area was in Middleboro. This took place in 2011.

It would not be the first supermarket in Brockton to close in recent years. The Price Rite that operated on Torrey Street closed last year after 13 years of operation there.

Shaw’s flagship supermarket on the south side closed in 2009, leaving the space vacant since then, although a trampoline park is expected to open in the future.

In a square near the West Side Stop & Shop, on the same side of Belmont Street (also known as Route 123), there is another empty flagship storefront where Staples previously operated, which was briefly filled with a furniture store before following Staples. and moved to the Westgate Mall. Between the Stop & Shop and the old Staples Square is another square with a Shaw supermarket, which remains in operation. A gift and greeting card store on Shaw’s West Side supermarket square, called Savas Hallmark, also announced that it would close soon after many years of operation.

Stop & Shop has stated that what will happen to the property at 683 Belmont Street will be determined by the owner.

“Stop & Shop will have no involvement in this decision,” said Brogan.

Mayor Robert Sullivan, who was sworn in on Monday, called it “terrible news” when he was informed of the closure. Sullivan said he was concerned that the property would remain vacant for a long time, like former Shaw’s on the south side, which has contributed to the general decline in business in this region.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Sullivan on Tuesday. “Think of the ramifications when the Shaw’s on the south side came out. … I’m not happy with that. I shop there and at Market Basket and Shaw’s.”

Ward 1 city councilor Tim Cruise, who represents the West Side and occasionally shops at the Belmont Street store, said he hopes a new tenant will replace the grocery store as soon as possible. Cruise said it was particularly important because the Highway 123 / Belmont Street corridor is now the “main commercial artery” in Brockton.

“I hope that won’t leave a hole in the place up there for a long time,” said Cruise. “It certainly could.”

Cruise said that West Side grocery buyers will still have Shaw’s and the market basket at Westgate Mall, but that more local options are better for consumers. Cruise said it also hurts local youth looking for work, which gives them fewer job opportunities.

“I think it’s a shame,” said Cruise. “It’s a nice, clean store. They have always worked well. “

