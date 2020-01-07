Stop sending terrifying warnings to my cell phone

Loading...

Last month a police officer in Houston was run over and killed during a traffic stop. The suspect has escaped. The next day, millions of telephones in Texas buzzed with news about the officer’s death after the state’s public security department destroyed the so-called Blue Alert. This caused great concern and confusion. A man in Odessa, about 500 miles away, spoke to many when he tweeted: “WTF is a blue warning?”

Blue Alerts are massive reports, now used in 35 states, sent to mobile phones and flashing on electronic highway signs when a suspect is loosely perceived as a “threatening and credible law enforcement threat.” The hope is that pinging the public will lead to tips for the police and then a faster catch. It is an idea that originated with the more famous Amber Alert program, named after a 9-year-old kidnapped from Arlington, Texas, who was murdered and whose purpose is to help authorities recover kidnapped children. Along with Blue and Amber alerts, there are Silver Alerts, issued for elderly people who are lost and possibly suffering from dementia, and Camo Alerts, sent in at least three states when current or former members of the army are missing and thought to be a threat to themselves or others.

The attraction to do everything we can in the aftermath of a horrible crime is powerful. But there is little evidence that the rainbow of warnings has much impact at all. In fact, these warnings can best be described as “crime fighting theater” – a term used by criminologists for programs that merely promote the perception that the government is taking rapid and significant action.

Whenever a new warning is proposed, the success of Amber Alerts is mentioned as a precedent. 161 Amber Alerts were sent in 2018 in cases involving 203 children. Of these, 34 children were recovered based on an Amber Alert tip. That is around 17 percent. Since it started in 1996, the return of 967 children has been added to the program. If Amber works, he thinks, Blue, Silver and Camo should also work. But does Amber’s track record really match that apparently unassailable reputation?

It depends on how you measure success. Read the detailed annual Amber reports published by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and you will find that most cases of child abduction relate to those of parents or other family members, often in the context of a custody dispute. That does not mean that these situations are not threatening, but it is not the stranger-in-a-white-of-scenarios that we usually imagine when our phones buzz. If you search news for the events that led to Amber warnings, you will also find that many do not seem to be complying with the “impending personal injury or death” directive for use by the US Department of Justice.

Some of these warnings are certainly justified and saving nearly 1,000 children for two decades is far from nothing. But when researchers dig into those numbers, they seem less impressive. In a 2016 paper, criminologists investigated 448 child abduction cases in which Amber Alerts was sent to the public. (In 401 of those cases, the kidnapped child or children were recovered unharmed; in 88, an alert-inspired tip was credited with the recovery.) The study found that the results for the children did not vary that much. That is, children were usually taken by a family member and brought home safely; and this was true whether or not the Amber Alert had provided useful tips. It is likely that the warnings have sometimes led to a faster recovery of those children – which is clearly a major issue – but the researchers found no support for the claim that the Amber program saves lives.

