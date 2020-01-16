Stop patent trolls, urges Apple and 34 other big companies

Apple and 34 other multinationals have urged Europe to prevent patent trolls from effectively blackmailing companies into licensing their claimed technology.

Patent assertion agencies threaten to ask the courts for bans on importing patent infringing products, making it risky for Apple and others to defend cases even when demand is low …

The Financial Times reports that the signatories to a letter to the European Commission include both tech giants and automakers.

In a letter to the European Commission, the group of 35 companies and four industry groups warned that patent trolls are stifling innovation.

They called on Thierry Breton, the new commissioner who oversees industrial policy and technology, to develop strict rules to prevent patent holders from “playing the system”.

In particular, they asked EU courts to take a more flexible approach, noting that in the past, judges have issued blanket product bans when only one patent has been infringed.

Patent trolls filed their actions in the United States until a 2006 Supreme Court decision set a higher standard that had to be met before an injunction was granted against a product. In this case, a patent troll claimed to be the owner of the Buy Now button concept used by eBay.

Apple recently filed its own lawsuit against a patent troll, accusing it of anti-competitive practices.

Apple and Intel recently filed an antitrust lawsuit in the United States against Fortress Investment Group, alleging that it had accumulated patents to sue technology groups for more than $ 5 billion. Fortress, a unit of SoftBank, said at the time that it was “confident” in its business practices and its legal position.

East Texas continues to award damages for extremely weak patent infringement claims, but Europe is now the hotbed for trolls hoping to get injunctions to ban the importation of products.

The signatories are asking Breton to develop rules that will require a “proportional” response to the patent claims. This would prevent patent trolls from winning bans on importing products for minor infringements.

