Stop of traffic in the Van Buren district leads to police persecution and drug arrests

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – After attempting to stop traffic in Van Buren County on Wednesday, MPs persecuted a suspect who led them on a pursuit through several townships and resulted in a crash on 62nd Street.

The suspect, 19-year-old Hartford’s Chase Porter, was stopped by a MP in Van Buren County.

However, Porter fled from the deputy and initiated persecution.

The persecution went through the Hartford and Keeler townships before the suspect drove through a grain field and horse pasture.

After Porter crashed through the pasture, he turned 68th Avenue and then 62nd Street.

A short time later, Porter crashed behind a house on 62nd Street. Then Porter got out and ran into the house.

After the MPs surrounded the house, Porter surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Porter also accompanied a 26-year-old passenger who was also detained.

A house search was carried out by MPs who said the homeowner knew Porter. There the MPs discovered several bags of methamphetamine and methamphetamine utensils.

The passenger informed MPs that she had taken a few grams of methamphetamine. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Porter was arrested on charges of flight and evasion, resistance and disability, possession of methamphetamine, and a fleeting warrant.

The female passenger will be billed at a later date.