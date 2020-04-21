The new coronavirus has some strange variations from other recent, serious outbreaks of the disease.

For example, take the SARS outbreak in 2003 (a coronavirus), the H1N1 influenza in 2009, or even the ongoing HIV epidemic. They do not compare a number of factors.

This coronavirus is novel, which means that many experts in infectious diseases should know more about the recently emerging microbiome, especially how to develop treatments to fight or eliminate the resulting disease, COVID- 19. However, suspicious comparisons have been made with earlier outbreaks of the virus that have either been successfully integrated or are already in treatment, suggesting that the new coronavirus may be managed similarly. Meanwhile, protesters on the flag in tight, conservative demonstrations claimed the new pathogen was not as serious as they rallied against large-scale shutdowns intended to prevent the spread of this ongoing development .

“The danger of these comparisons is apples and oranges,” says Dr. Vince Silenzio, an M.D. and professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health. “It’s really different.”

Remember, there are no approved antiviral drugs to treat the new coronavirus. In contrast, there are proven drugs to fight the flu and effective drugs to keep people living with HIV healthy. And unlike the coronavirus, SARS – which has not spread widely in U.S. communities and killed a total of 774 people around the world in 2003 – is contained. This coronavirus, meanwhile, came under the control of the country as the federal government – led by a president who in January said “We are under control” – failed to try and isolate the infected Americans. (For reference, to date more than 1,000 reported American COVID-19 deaths per day for 19 straight days in April.)

Today, the virus is everywhere, and it can take years to cover this pathogen. “This one spread to a lot of people and spread quickly,” Silenzio said. The microbe feeds the hospital to seriously ill children and adults, even when people over 65 are the most vulnerable.

Unlike SARS or Ebola, which quickly infect people, many people are infected with this coronavirus as healthy carriers, meaning they accidentally spread the microbe (even by talking) as they feel properly. Some asymptomatic people are coronavirus “super-spreaders.”

And critically, there is no vaccine for this new virus, and it probably won’t be one for the best in a year up to 18 months.

More information about this coronavirus has been killed by more than 42,000 Americans (as of April 21), and it has tracked, optimistically, killed tens of thousands more. This is dangerous.

“It’s dangerous for the climax of this pandemic to treat this virus as pedestrian, especially by making false rationalizations in previous experiences with pandemic viruses,” says Mark Cameron, an immunologist at Case Western Reserve University helped contain the SARS outbreak.

Compared to well-studied pathogens such as SARS, HIV or the 2009 H1N1 influenza, scientists are “extremely concerned” about the “mounting unknowns” of COVID-19, Cameron emphasized. That’s because COVID-19 has a devastating impact on our most vulnerable citizens and over-the-top healthcare systems, he said.

When can social travel be relaxing? The dates range between May 4 and early July, assuming the current level of social travel is in place until infections reach 1 per million, and placement strategies are implemented. https://t.co/VijHL0ioDx pic.twitter.com/eP8Sh8Ulvd

– IHME_UW (@IHME_UW) April 19, 2020

It is unknown why some people become infected with the virus, but perhaps one in four people has no symptoms. Not sure how many people in the U.S., are infected, and don’t know if people can be infected again or how long people can stay immune.

“We’re standing on the shore and we’re looking at the water ahead of us,” Silenzio said. “We can see the horizon, but we don’t know what’s beyond the horizon.”

Although the coronavirus is barely contained and some serious questions about it, the society at large has a public health weapon to limit its spread – a CDC director Robert Redfield called it “powerful.” It is a social journey. And it almost certainly has a huge influence on driving infections and deaths. You cannot touch people if you are not exposed to them.

Some may call the current, unprecedented social measures extremely serious, or as they are fitted by a U.S. attorney. Attorney General William Barr, “draconian.” But they are one of the few public health arms in our arsenal.

“Social travel is just one of the tools we have,” Brian Labus, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ School of Public Health told Mashable earlier this month. “It’s not like we have treatment. It’s not like we have a vaccine.”

“We don’t know what’s on the horizon.”

“It’s too early to debate whether the dramatic steps we take are too serious to contain COVID-19 as it lasts,” compared to how we came to terms with earlier, better-understood uprisings , Cameron said. “What’s at risk is a harmful wholesale of COVID-19 through our population without treatment and vaccines to deal with it enough.”

The ship has long sailed to prevent this outbreak. This is different than SARS and many previous influenzas, which we have contained and treated. Virologists, immunologists, and public health experts already have a historical work ahead in finding ways to manage this novel coronavirus pandemic – and, inevitably, in the future.

. (tagToTranslate) science