Stoon spoils Shellbrook showcase for Mintos, before returning to Battlefords | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Mintos ahead Dawson Springer raises the puck during the Hockey Day in Shellbrook Game on Saturday against the Saskatoon Contacts. Ian Gustafson / paNOW Personnel

By Jeff D’Andrea

Mintos Hockey

January 19, 2020

For the second time in a row, the Prince Albert Mintos split their weekend. They fell 4-1 for the Saskatoon Contacts as part of Hockey Day in Shellbrook, before returning with a 2-1 win over the Battlefords Stars.

Although Shellbrook’s Ashbrook Ferster and Gage Helm are in their club, that wasn’t enough to give them the boost they needed to beat second place Contacts. The Mintos were outshot 40-18.

Underager phenomenon Brayden Yager scored a hat trick for the contacts in the game. Ty Bahm had the sole purpose for the Mintos.

Mintos goalkeeper Joel Favreau stole the show on Sunday, while the Mintos defeated the Stars 2-1. Favreau stopped 38 of 39 shots and was clearly named as the Mintos player of the game. Even on Saturday’s defeat, Favreau made 36 saves on 39 shots.