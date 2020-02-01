Stoneman Douglas players participate in the Super Bowl rehearsal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The general rehearsal for the Super Bowl has been incredibly extended and the NFL needed a few football players to make sure everything goes according to plan on Sunday.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas, welcome to the Super Bowl.

About 50 high school players in Parkland, Florida – the place where 17 students, teachers and staff were killed in a massacre on February 14, 2018 – were allowed to take to the field at Hard Rock Stadium for a few hours on Friday afternoon, posing as members of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

They played some plays to help television crews work on their camera angles, threw a walkthrough of the pregame coin with referee Bill Vinovich, even lined up just as the Chiefs and 49ers will do for “The Star-Spangled Banner” – and some of them They even received a quick meet-and-greet with national anthem singer Demi Lovato.

“They basically split us up, one side was the Chiefs and the other side were the 49ers,” said Stoneman Douglas coach Quentin Short. “The smile I saw on the faces of these kids, the excitement to run up the tunnels just like the teams will, they had a great time, man. To stand on the field where the Super Bowl played was going to be great. ”

The NFL has been using high school players as stand-ins during Super Bowl rehearsals for some time. And when it was time this year to give a team an invitation, the Miami Dolphins apparently knew which school to ask.

“The dolphins and the NFL and Fox contacted us,” Short told The Associated Press. “They asked us if we would be interested and of course I said:” Heck, yes. “We have definitely not rejected this opportunity.”

Stoneman Douglas has received a lot of support from the sports community in South Florida since the recordings two years ago. The Miami Heat sent players and coaches to meet students, the Miami Marlins invited the school baseball team to play in Marlins Park and the Florida Panthers brought the school hockey team to the ice to meet a surprising guest – the Stanley Cup.

Stoneman Douglas quarterback Matthew O’Dowd said he understood the importance of getting the chance to be part of the show on the field where 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will meet on Sunday.

“It’s a great experience for the people who will do it,” said O’Dowd. “It was great, it was fun and it was a great team bond. We have to go, meet people, hang out with our coaches … I can’t really describe it. It was just amazing. “

Nothing will make up for what happened on February 14, 2018, when the 17, including assistant football coach Aaron Feis, were killed. But experiences such as close-up viewing and personal viewing of the Super Bowl certainly help with healing, if only for a few hours at a time.

“The best part of it was going on the field and practicing some plays so that they could make their cameras work,” said O’Dowd.

Short enters his second season as head coach at Stoneman Douglas. He replaced Willis May, who stayed with the Eagles for a year after the shooting before taking on another job – he said it was just too hard for him to stay in school.

The three-storey classroom building where the shooting took place is still standing, although it is permanently closed. There have been several movements that suggested that it should be demolished, and that will probably happen someday, but it will remain intact simply because it is proof and must be kept until the process of the known shooter is completed. Prosecutors have said they want jury members to be able to walk through the building and imagine what happened when the trial starts.

The building can be seen from the soccer field. The memories of the horror of that day are constant.

“It depends on the person and what your experience was that day and where you are in the recovery process,” Short said. “Everyone has experienced so many emotions, tried so many things to tackle it all. Those 17 always keep us busy, and I don’t want to say it’s normal now, because it’s not normal. We go back to that scene every day. That building is still there. The memories will always be there. “