Stone Laments Future Jail Term Amid Coronavirus Outbreak ‘Death Sentence’

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, known as his impending prison sentence in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic “primarily a death sentence.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — Stone lamented, despite “egregious juror misconduct,” he has been purchased to surrender in two months.

“At 67 years aged with some fundamental health and fitness complications, which include a background of asthma, I believe that with the coronavirus it is primarily a demise sentence,” he said.

He faces a 40-thirty day period jail sentence after getting convicted final year of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Stone insisted, on the other hand, he felt the serious purpose he was prosecuted was he “refused to bear phony witness” from Trump.

“I was not prosecuted simply because I was masking everything up for the president,” Stone reported. “I was prosecuted for the reason that I refused to bear fake witness against the president. I refused to dissemble, as the prosecutors wished, about quite a few phone calls concerning myself and candidate Trump in 2016.”

Immediately after it was learned jury foreperson Tomeka Hart experienced posted anti-Trump sentiments on her social media web pages, Stone’s legal professionals asked for a retrial on the grounds that Hart lied on her juror questionnaire about her political beliefs.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s been extremely clear that all defendants are entitled to a jury that is impartial and indifferent,” Stone claimed Friday. “But in this scenario it is undisputable that the jury forewoman attacked each me and President Trump in 2019 social media postings, lied about that in the course of jury choice, and then later deleted her Facebook website page to go over her trails.”

Stone’s ask for for a retrial was denied Thursday.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.