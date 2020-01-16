Stone has goal and assists in return to Ottawa while Golden Knights Senators 4-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

With the win, Fleury put Henrik Lundqvist in fifth place on the NHL list with 458 career wins.

The senators (16-23-8) are now stuck in a nine-game losing streak (0-5-4). Ottawa has only scored 19 goals due to the winless drought.

Vegas led 1-0 before Stone scored late in the second period after a cumbersome attempt.

Vegas made it 3-0 early in the third as Chandler Stephenson scored shortly after Thomas Chabot had an ugly giveaway.

Ottawa came on the board a minute later when Chris Tierney found Vladislav Namestnikov low for the one-timer.

Vegas made it 4-1 after Anderson was caught behind the net and was unable to return in time to stop Ryan Reaves from picking up his sixth of the season, but the senators managed to halve the lead when Connor Brown scored on the power game.

Vegas only opened the score for 36 seconds in the game when Paul Stastny and Stone had a little ‘give and go’ with Stastny who beat Anderson for his 13th of the season.

Stone received a video tribute during the first TV time out with fans who gave him a standing ovation, after which Stone went out on the ice to thank the fans and give them a thumbs up.

Notes: Jean-Gabriel Pageau was a late scratch due to an injury to the upper body. Connor Brown played his 300th career game. Scott Sabourin returned to the senators line-up after the last five games. Vegas will be without William Karlsson who is absent week after week with an upper body injury.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 16, 2020.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press