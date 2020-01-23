Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard explained how the band’s next album, Gigaton, captures “the spirit of the group” in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio.

The first single from Gigaton, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, discovered the group exploring more funky and more experimental sound territories, Gossard saying that the song illustrates “the outer edge of something we have never tried before, a new way of configuring our type of collaborative talent. But he went on to note that “Dance of the Clairvoyants” is just one of the many flavors on the record.

“There are definitely some really simple rock songs,” he said. “There are very simple and very simple ballads. That’s all, I think. And it’s really us. We really did it by ourselves. [Eddie Vedder] did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he sort of took and really, really, over the past two months, mixed and sort of picked out the songs that were really going to be special. And he did a great job of bringing out the personalities of everyone. It was probably different from what any of us would have done individually, but it really reflects, I think, the spirit of the group. “

Gossard also addressed Vedder’s words, which he called “breathtaking”, and said that he had to fight the weight of the world in an intelligent and abstract manner. “He’s not going to go out and say exactly in some sort of very simple language maybe what you might think after reading the newspaper,” said Gossard. “But I think his mysticism and his way of using words, art and music is a kind of powerful tonic. I think that underlying all of this will continue to be a hopeful and beautiful but sometimes tragic message. “

Gigaton to be released on March 27 and marks the first album for Pearl Jam since 2013 lightning. The group is about to embark on a 16-date North American tour on March 18 in Toronto.