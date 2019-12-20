Stone cold Steve Austin has high praise for WWE's Andrade

Loading...

Most should understand that WWE superstar Andrade, also known as a former CMLL and New Japan pro wrestling star La Sombra, is currently one of the top in-ring talents in the promotion. However, it's still great to hear that this comes from the mouth of a WWE legend.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stone Cold Steve Austin (who never wrestles and doesn't ask again) had high praise for the Mexican superstar, who called him a "damn good worker" and explained what he had left between himself and the top. Level WWE fame.

From Austin, who was also a damned worker before he broke his neck and a more exponentially popular one afterwards:

"Right now the people who are at the top are the ones who should be at the top … But I called two years ago and watched his match when he did someone a favor that night and I said, ' Man, this is andrade boy someday i will become a player. “I think he proves that… He still has a lot to do, but it's just an optimization of that character. The child is a damn worker. "

To explain what it means for Austin to change this character:

"The people who have had tremendous success either have a trick that is so close to them that it basically appears, or it is so far away from them that it cannot be overlooked … how you resonate with people.

"Wrestling is a relationship, whether you're a heel or a baby face, you establish yourself as a brand. How do you feel? You live on behalf of your storylines. You feel strength, vulnerability, or power. If it works, you do something that appeals to people when it comes to entertainment and when you want to invest in someone. "

He is not wrong. Let’s hope that WWE remembers how to support and work towards this resonance, rather than making it all harder with imaginary “brass ring” grabs. In the interest of the Internet, let's assume that Stone Cold Steve Austin has been confirmed against Andrade for WrestleMania 36. Share it with everyone you know.

