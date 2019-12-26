Stokes' training may miss first test as father fights disease

Loading...

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said: "Ben Stokes' father, Ged, showed signs of improvement after his admission to the Johannesburg hospital on Monday. remains in intensive care, but responded positively to treatment and is now a stable condition.

"The Stokes family would like to thank everyone for their support and in particular the doctors in South Africa for their care at Ged."

Stokes is not the only player to have a question mark against his name, the disease virus that swept through the camp continuing to disrupt tourists' plans.

Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer were badly affected throughout the team's first week in South Africa, but despite the two missing warm-up games, the pair have rallied and should now to play.

As they continue to improve, Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope have been canceled. Woakes has almost no chance of appearing after missing each of the last two workouts, which is good news for Sam Curran or Craig Overton, while Pope has become the latest member of the team to show flu-like symptoms.

The Surrey man was sixth and made a fine 100 against South Africa A, but will now have to convince medical personnel of his availability.

If England decides that it cannot be risky, this will open up a place for Jonny Bairstow, who has been recalled to the team after being kicked out of the recent trip to New Zealand.

Jack Leach is also struggling not to get rid of the disease, but England was already wrong to enter the match without a specialized spinner.

After training ended, the England team returned to their hotel in Johannesburg to share a Christmas lunch with family members and participate in a “ Secret Santa '' gift exchange. # 39; & # 39 ;.