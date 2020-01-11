Loading...

MICHAEL ONEILL has come to fight for the future of his player amid interest from the north of the border.

In recent weeks, Celtic has been associated with a move for Tyrese Campbell, just like their Glasgow rivals. The English attacker is in the last six months of his contract with cross-border rules, which means that every club can have the player pay this summer for a nominal amount for development.

However, Stoke manager O’Neill has been blunt with the 20-year-old as he thinks about his next move in the game. O’Neill believes that the striker would be wasted in Parkhead or Ibrox and the player must remain seated to get the playing time he craves.

“I have been very direct with Ty. I believe that his future is here. I think he will certainly get much more playing time here than possible at those two clubs. (Celtic and The Rangers).” O’Neill told SunSport.

“And that’s what Ty wants, he wants to play, so that’s positive.

“Hopefully we can arrange something, because I believe he has a great future here.

“I believe he can play in one of the three front positions, as he has shown, especially in the Huddersfield game, and over time we can develop him into a top-class number nine with all the attributes .

“But to do that, I think he should get game time and the best chance of all the clubs mentioned to do that is here, and he’s definitely a player I’d like to keep.”

Celtic has been associated in the past two weeks with an abundance of attackers. Some links will be truth, because Nicky Hammond and Neil Lennon have a list of possible goals.

However, it is all becoming a bit boring at the moment. Campbell is currently a very rough player and would not take a place on the first Celtic team on arrival. So Michael O’Neil is right in what he says.

The bhoys have Jonathan Afolabi in development and many would like the Irishman to join the team before the end of the season.