Stocks open higher on Wall Street one day after a major fall

NEW YORK – Stocks generally open higher on Wall Street a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest fall since early October. Technology companies made some of the biggest gains early Tuesday. Whirlpool and Xerox have risen after reporting solid results. Markets in China remained closed for new lunar holidays, while South Korea’s benchmark fell when it reopened after its own holidays. The S&P 500 increased by 11 points or 0.3% to 3,254. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 62 or 0.2% to 28,599, and the Nasdaq rose 47 or 0.5% to 9,184 Bond prices. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.62%.

European stock markets and US futures rose higher after a new day of losses in Asia on Tuesday amid concerns over the growing outbreak of a new virus in China.

The CAC 40 of France increased by 0.5% to 5,893, while the DAX of Germany increased by 0.4% to 13,253. The British FTSE 100 increased by 0.5% to 7,447.

US equities opened higher, with Dow futures increasing 0.5% and S&P 500 futures rising 0.7%.

In China, the government said more than 4,500 people were declared ill with the virus and 106 died in the outbreak of a new corona virus in the center of Wuhan City, an industrial hub along the Yangtze River.

The disease can cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory symptoms, and the Chinese authorities have extended the Lunar New Year holiday and ordered Wuhan and some other nearby towns to stop public transportation and try to prevent people from traveling to help prevent its spread. limit.

The virus has spread to a dozen countries, including the US. In addition to the threat to people’s lives and health, investors are also concerned about the damage companies will cause to companies around the world.

Even if they are thousands of miles away from Wuhan, foreign companies have many customers and suppliers in China, the second largest economy in the world. Investors have been confused by the potential for a broader impact of the outbreak.

“How long and how deep the lower correction will last depends on both the success of China’s efforts to control viral spread and international prevalence,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a comment.

Markets in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China were closed for new lunar holidays on Tuesday, while the South Korea benchmark fell 3.1% to 2,176.72 while it reopened after its own holidays.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6% to 23,215.71, while the S&P ASX / 200 of Australia fell 1.4% to 6,994.50. The Indian Sensex lost 0.5% to 40,966.86. The Singapore benchmark fell by 1.7%, the Jakarta benchmark by 0.5% and the previous losses by Thailand by 0.7%.

At night, a sale on Wall Street gave the Dow its first 5-day losing series since early August and handed the S&P 500 its worst day since early October.

Investors are also dealing with a difficult week of corporate earnings. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer reported a loss, although the sales figures were better than expected. Apple will announce the financial results later Tuesday.

Boeing, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Amazon are also among some of the biggest names that report earnings all week, including 147 S&P 500 companies.

ENERGY: Crude Oil Benchmark rose 30 cents to $ 53.44 per barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude oil, the international standard, won 22 cents to $ 58.80.

COINS: The dollar rose to 109.04 Japanese yen from 108.89 yen on Monday. The euro fell from $ 1,119 to $ 1,1005.

