Stirling Gallacher has joined the cast of BBC One’s Casualty as the wife of Jan, the beloved paramedic of Di Botcher.

Gallacher has previously portrayed Georgina Woodson on fellow medical soap Doctors (2003-2009), and appeared on Coronation Street as Paula Martin (2018-present).

She said: “I am very happy that I can join the world’s longest-running medical drama television series … which you are not happy about! The added bonus is of course the people working on this fantastic show, I couldn’t feel more personally welcomed or professionally supported in what is often a bit nerve-racking after your first days of filming. I look forward to many happy hours on Ffion Morgan’s pretend-beat. “

Botcher has been playing Jan since 2018, but although reference is made to her wife, Ffion’s character has not yet appeared on the screen.

But with the cast of Gallacher she will play a major role in future episodes, as executive producer Simon Harper has hinted.

He said: “Jan has a huge and terrifying story in the next series in which (her son) Ross comes back into her life – and given that Ross is pretty dodgy and Ffion is a police officer, it all gets pretty turbulent!”

Stirling has started filming at Casualty and will make her debut in the series in the late spring.

Casualty will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday 8 February at 8:55 PM