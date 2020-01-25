Almost everyone has been talking about in the past few months Stipe Miocic’s The next fight was a rubber match with Daniel Cormier. While there is a good chance that the fight will actually take place, Miocic is ready to face all comers, including Francis Ngannou for the second time.

Miocic speaks of eye injury and return

The Ohio star has had to compete since Miocic recaptured the UFC 241 heavyweight title last August by defeating Daniel Cormier. This duel was the first time that Stipe had fought since KO lost his belt to Cormier in July 2018.

Miocic sustained an eye injury in his second fight with Cormier. As a result, it has been failing ever since. But when the 37-year-old spoke to the media recently, he reported that he was finally ready to fight again (quotes about MMA fighting):

“Better. Much better. It’s cured,” said Miocic, “I’m taking my time because I’m 37 and I don’t want to hurt it again.

“I want to be able to see with both eyes as I get older. That’s all that really interests me at the moment. I love to fight, but my health is more important.”

“No (timeline), currently not,” said Miocic. “I’ve just been cleared, so take your time to get going again. We’ll find out. Lets see what happens.”

This is great news for the UFC, and you have to wonder if the promotion may target summer for his next fight.

Who does Miocic want to fight?



Well, as mentioned above, Miocic and Cormier are expected to collapse in a rubber match. UFC President Dana White said this is the fight they want, and Cormier said that he will only return for this fight. Finally, Cormier said for some time that he would not fight in his forties (and he turned 40 in March 2019).

When asked who he wanted to fight next, Miocic said the following:

“Who you want me to fight. I honestly don’t care, ”said Miocic. “I will also set up a clinic on Ngannou again, I don’t care.”

If you’ve followed Miocic’s comments over the past few months about his next fight, the fact that he didn’t signal Cormier shouldn’t come as a surprise. Miocic has never said he will not play “DC” a third time, but he has never sounded so keen on the match. For example, Miocic said last year he was more interested in boxing superstar Tyson Fury fighting.As Miocic sees it, he “decisively” beat Cormier in their second game.

Ngannou will face Jairzinho Rozenstruik on March 28. If he wins, his case for another title shot is pretty undeniable. Until Cormier decides not to fight again, it’s hard to imagine that the UFC will move forward with Miocic – Ngannou II next.

Miocic faced the dreaded racket in January 2018 and won a decision.