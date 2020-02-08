Sting Vs. Undertaker discussed, WWE tag team pulled

Sting Vs. Undertaker discussed

When WWE bought WCW, there were a lot of dream matches. Some took place, but without Sting, WWE was able to get the idea of ​​Sting vs. Do not meet Undertaker.

Then Sting left Impact Wrestling and signed with WWE. Before a possible match with Undertaker could take place, Sting suffered a neck injury against Seth Rollins. That seemed to end Sting’s in-ring career when he later announced his retirement during his introduction to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Now we are talking about Sting’s return. It seemed possible for the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, but TalkSport reports that WrestleMania 36 is now under discussion.

Sting was reportedly in talks with the WWE for a role during a Saudi event. That didn’t happen, but a new rumor says that WWE might have something bigger in store for the Stinger.

Sting – could be back in the ring as soon as Super ShowDown could take place between him and the Undertaker, which would lead to a 1-1 match at Wrestlemania 36 … OR … the two would face off against a team at WM 36.

– Hamin Media Group | 🤼‍♂️👁✨ (@HaminMediaGroup) February 6, 2020

“There are rumors that the WCW symbol has been medically deleted to have another WWE match. And it is believed that the match will take place with The Undertaker. “

After the injury, Sting said the greatest regret was not to fight the Undertaker. He also found that the Undertaker was the only match he would return for.

WWE tag team pulled

The IIconics has been missing on television in recent months. While nothing is official, Dave Meltzer mentioned how Peyton Royce and Billie Kay could be repackaged.

From now on there is no time frame for a return within the ring. Nevertheless, the two remain active on social media. Even tweet during last night’s SmackDown.

I asked about them a few weeks ago. It was decided to take her off the television. Maybe repack, but the idea was that they would be back. https://t.co/gfHtBIUSf2

– Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2020

Royce and Kay were a hit with the fans, but not for their work in the ring. They are known for their ability to get the crowd going with the microphone.

As in NXT, the team is mostly comedy. However, winning the WWE Women Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 gave them a good chance to shine. The IIconics started out as outsiders, even though they managed to leave with the title. Nevertheless, they hardly defended the belts and eventually lost them in an uneventful title run.

How long does it take to find that you are not bad in the ring? This is WWE, if a wrestler looks bad in the ring, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s bad in real life. The IIconics fought in India for (6-8) years

– MA2312 (@ MA2312_) February 8, 2020

I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen #TheIIconics @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE in #WWE for a while and all I can think of is …

“YOU MUST BE ME!” # Throwback #tb #billiekay #peytonroyce @KaylaBraxtonWWE pic.twitter.com/I992i2FZSR

– Craig_Hermit (@ CraigHermit2) February 6, 2020

You last fought on November 18 in the RAW episode. The duo was defeated by Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The IIconics were recently drawn from live events outside of the Australian show in October.