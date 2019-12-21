Still looking for gifts? Here are your best last minute options – National

Loading...

Careful, last minute buyers – the holidays are practically here and your chance to lock up the perfect gift is almost gone.

There are only a few days between the start of Hanukkah on December 22nd and Christmas on December 25th to delete the last entries from your list.

The bad news: The last day Canada Post gifts were delivered is long past. The good news: There are numerous large stores across Canada that offer a convenient service called in-store pickup.

When the days run out, the malls become crowded, the queues get longer and the selection becomes blotchy.

If you reserve your items online, you can skip this and go straight to the checkout. In some stores, you don't even need your wallet – you can pay online and do your shopping later.

Below are some of our favorite items, some of which are already available for pickup today.

For the party host

For most people, the Christmas season is an apparently endless mess of parties organized by friends and family. So that you don't show up empty-handed, it is helpful to have a few small gifts in your arsenal. You'll find just what you're looking for in stores like Hudson’s Bay, Indigo, and even Canadian Tire, which range from holiday tea towels to marble mortar and pestle. Most items can be picked up in stores on December 24th.

Hot chocolate mug set, $ 19.99, available at The Bay

Holiday Tea Towel, $ 7.50, available from Indigo

Granite mortar and pestle, $ 34.99, available at Canadian Tire

10-piece cheese tool set for $ 29.99, available from The Bay

Swarovski Kristall 2019 annual ornament, $ 64.99, available at Costco

To fill up your stockings

Sometimes the stockings are better than the presents under the tree. Wow your family on Christmas morning with little gifts that pack a punch.

Best Buy is a big box store with locations across the country and offers the increasingly efficient way to reserve the technology that interests you online before going into the store. When you arrive, you can skip the crowd and crowd and go straight to the checkout.

JBL GO 2 waterproof wireless Bluetooth speaker, $ 29.99, available at Best Buy

Friends trivia game, $ 14.99, available at EB Games

Charcoal and canary wood wick candle (set of 5), $ 50, available at The Bay

Herschel passport cover, $ 32.99, available at Sporting Life

Ecocube orchid tree, $ 10, available from Indigo

For the technology lover

If you like your speaker, you'll be happy to know that there are countless new ways to make your home smarter and more efficient in 2020. Visit stores such as Canadian Tire and Home Depot to learn how to integrate technology from intelligent light to digitized locks and robotic vacuum cleaners. If a tech lover is on your list, you can't go wrong with any of these options.

Merkury 4-Port Charger with Wireless Pad, $ 49.99, available from Canadian Tire

Vacuum robot iRobot Roomba 667 with Wi-Fi connection, USD 299.99, available from Costco

Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant, $ 89, available at Best Buy

Three lens phone lens kit, $ 14, available from Indigo

Apple TV 4 32 GB, $ 199, available from Walmart

For the athlete

For the person on your list who does sports every day, you can't go wrong with practical accessories so they can keep track of their training. From foam rolls to polarized sunglasses, you're sure to love these gifts. Costco has so much more than you probably know – even exercise equipment! – and you can reserve the items you want online.

Tapout three-piece deep tissue roller, $ 33.99, available from Costco

Sunto 3 fitness watch, $ 174.97, available at MEC

Hydro Flask 24 oz standard mouthwash bottle, $ 41.99, available at SportChek

StrideSport smartphone carrier, $ 39.99, available at Sporting Life

Oakley silver sunglasses, $ 92.88, available at SportChek

For the proud pet parent

For some people, pets are like children. Show them that you care with a soft new bed or a snazzy pet camera that gives treats at your command. Pet stores such as PetSmart and Pet Valu both offer online reservation options through December 24th!

Personalized stainless steel dog tag, $ 20.59, available at Walmart

Dogness Smart Cam Pet Treat Dispenser, $ 239, available at Best Buy

Personalized paw prints ornament, $ 14.99, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Paw Fuzzy Donut Pet Bed, $ 29.99, available at PetSmart

The Essentials pull-out soft box costs $ 119.99 and is available from Pet Valu

