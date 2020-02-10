Sticker Museum shows development from art to advertising – Adweek

Self-adhesive stickers are one of the things that go unnoticed everywhere. The price you are checking for an article in a supermarket? It is on a sticker. The coffee shop door that tells you that there is free WiFi inside? Also a sticker. And by the time you sit at a long table full of laptops in the cafe, most will likely have at least one sticker on it. Oh, and don’t forget the Amazon box that just landed on your doorstep – sealed with the tape with the Amazon Prime logo.

As ubiquitous as they are, stickers get surprisingly little recognition, although they will get a little more soon. StickerYou, a 12-year-old sticker company that opened the world’s largest sticker shop in August, has just cut a sticker museum and art gallery in the same building. The thousands of stickers on display illustrate how adhesive labels from pop art to branding and marketing tools work.

The StickerYou retail store is considered the largest of its kind on earth.

“The idea behind the museum and the exhibition is to present StickerYou’s knowledge and expertise,” said a company spokesman. “We also want to inspire our customers for the creative possibilities of stickers, as our main product enables customers to create their own stickers online with our patented sticker maker. “

Is knowledge and skill really important when it comes to stickers? It actually does.

The RePEELed exhibition label art shows Shepard Fairey’s legendary Barack Obama work “Hope” from 2008.

While some people reject stickers as toys, they have long played a critical role in branding and marketing. After the Englishman Rowland Hill began using self-adhesive paper (which opened the door to the stamp) in 1839, fruit companies stuck decorative labels on boxes to differentiate themselves from the competition. Chiquita became the king of the fruit importers by printing stickers on his bananas.

In the United States, stickers grew seriously after Stan Avery introduced the self-adhesive label in 1935. From the late 1960s, Topps’ Wacky Packages – parodies of popular consumer goods packaging that kids stuck to exercise books – sold better than baseball cards for a while. And while Star Wars, My Little Pony, and Michael Jackson would likely have grown up on their own, their early marketing efforts owe much of their success to the stickers.

Although children may not collect them as often as they used to, the role of stickers is evolving.

“Stickers are still counted as toys, but they are no longer the fad they were about a decade ago,” said Richard Gottlieb, founder of Global Toy Experts. “Because they are so cheap, simple paper stickers have become a commodity. In fact, companies will include stickers with a toy to increase perceived value and very low cost. “

Despite the dominance of digital marketing, many brands still use stickers to spread awareness cheaply and without batteries. The trend cosmetics brand Glossier, for example, partly won over its extremely loyal fan base by including a sheet of stickers in its online orders – and the clothing brand Brandy Melville still did. Skateboarding culture brands like Supreme and Vans continue to build a loyal following by selling or giving away stickers with their names or logos.

The museum records the historical development of the sticker, including its use as a branding tool.

StickerYou was founded in 2008 and also works in the field of sticker production for companies. However, the store is aimed primarily at hipsters who have just arrived from the nearby graffiti alley. As you would expect, the museum is concerned with the history of stickers, but the new permanent exhibition entitled RePEELed suggests that stickers are also art. The gallery features works by well-known personalities, including Matthew Hoffman, whose “You Are Beautiful” project resulted in over 5 million stickers with this compliment around the world in 2012, and graphic designer Shepard Fairey. Do you remember him? He is the Chicago street artist who created Barack Obama’s famous “Hope” portrait.

Which, by the way, became so popular because they were stickers.