STF prepares for possible strike: chairman | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“That brings us to a point where the government actually indicates … whether (the STF) should give you more, we need to see some action or at least we have to exert some pressure to get the government to respond to the situations that we “in our classrooms.”

That is why the sanctions are voting.

“Technically, sanctions can mean anything from anything at all to a complete strike and a complete strike,” Maze said.

Other examples may mean that teachers take rotating strikes and are no longer involved in extracurricular activities, such as coaching sports teams.

The STF calls for the vote on sanctions prior to the publication of a mediator’s report following meetings of the parties earlier this month.

Education Minister Gord Wyant said the government is disappointed that the STF is not waiting for the result of the report.

“We had expected the STF to wait for the mediator’s report before there was a sanction. I think that’s usually the case, “Wyant told Gormley.

“I don’t think anyone would want to see teachers strike. It’s certainly not in the best interest of children in the classroom,” the minister added.

Maze said that in 2002 British Columbia signed an employment contract with its teachers that had provisions for classes of classes and what types of students can be in a classroom.

Wyant said that the Saskatchewan government believes that such an approach does not work, that it turns principals and school administrators into enforcement-type people who are only interested in controlling class size.

He said the government is in a position to let every school department in the province decide how to handle such matters based on its unique circumstances.

“I would indicate that (government) education in our classrooms has under-funded, (including) support for our students’ learning and class size,” Maze said.

He added that the STF is asking for the salary increase of two percent, three percent and three percent in the next three school years.

Maze the government proposes increases of zero, two and two percent in the same time frame.

He expects the results of the votes to be made public at the end of February.