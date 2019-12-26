Steyn finally ready to go wild as Rauf misses

Loading...

The BBL tournament rules prohibit a team from playing more than two foreign players in its XI. With the impressive Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane difficult to dislodge, Rauf is therefore missing because of Steyn's return.

Steyn will be available for the next four Stars games, ending with the January 4 derby against the Melbourne Renegades. The Stars also have fast Englishman Pat Brown in their books, but Rauf is expected to stay with the team, which will continue to assess options for foreign players throughout the season. It is conceivable that Rauf could play ahead of Brown or Lamichhane later in the campaign.

The Stars were also encouraged by the inclusion of paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile, the Australian representative of the white ball is also expected to make his debut with the Stars after recovering from an ankle injury.

Young versatile Jono Merlo was kicked out of the Stars' 13-player team.

The undefeated Stars will face off against a Strikers outfit who won paceman Peter Siddle after his release from the Australian test team on Thursday. Spinner Liam O & # 39; Connor has been ignored. His compatriot Michael Neser, test paceman, will remain with the Australian team despite his withdrawal from the Australian XI.

Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Dale Steyn, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

strikers: Alex Carey (c), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Harry Nielsen, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White