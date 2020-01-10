Steyer wants climate change refugees to enter the US legally

Loading...

WASHINGTON – Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer unveiled an immigration proposal on Friday to make immigrants fleeing the effects of climate change eligible for legal entry into the United States.

Like many of his White House rivals, Steyer promises to use executive action to restore Obama administration protection for people who have been illegally brought to the country as children. He would do the same to overturn President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and end the separation of immigrant families on the US-Mexico border.

The billionaire environmental activist from California would also try to decriminalize illegal border crossings and cooperate with Congress to illegally approve a road to citizenship for millions of people in the US.

And Steyer, who launched his 2020 campaign in July, wants to adequately finance agencies that promote legal immigration, claiming that their budgets have shrunk because previous administrations have deposited more federal money in border enforcement.

As part of his plan, Steyer says he will help countries to cope with the effects of climate change by offering “financing, equipment and expertise” designed to enhance disaster response. But he also wants to set up new categories of legal American immigration to ensure that refugees fleeing rising seas and climate-related disasters abroad can legally enter the US.

“We need to see what we can do to help people in their place,” Steyer said in an interview. “At the same time, we understand that this will put enormous pressure on our immigration systems.”

Steyer qualified for next week’s democratic presidential debate on Thursday, putting him on the podium with five other candidates. Steyer qualified by passing polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press