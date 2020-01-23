Steyer aims to develop criminal prejudices against the breed

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer proposes a criminal justice reform plan to reduce the cost of detention by using educational, community police and rehabilitation funds to change a system that he believes is prejudiced against low-income communities and people with Skin color equals.

“Racial bias permeates the system, from policing to after detention,” Steyer told The Associated Press ahead of his proposed release on Thursday. “Shouldn’t we have a system that talks about preventing people from getting into this whole thing and then trying to rehabilitate them for their own sake and for everyone in society?”

Steyer released the plan after several campaign days in South Carolina. Black voters make up the majority of democratic voters in the state, and many of them cite criminal law reform as one of their top priorities when choosing a primary candidate. Former Vice President Joe Biden has great support in South Carolina, where the first major vote is in the South, but Steyer has continued to work on making progress, especially among black voters.

Steyer, an environmental billionaire, spent the weekend in South Carolina where he held several town hall-style events. Along with more than half a dozen of his democratic rivals, he marched shoulder to shoulder to Colombia to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“When you look at the political issues that the presidential candidates are addressing, you can’t look at any of these questions without realizing that there is a reason for a race in everyone,” Steyer said on Monday at King’s Day at the Dome Rally, following the march. “Criminal Justice: How Do You Discuss It Without Talking About Race?”

In part, Steyer proposes a top-down change in law enforcement by the federal government. His plan provides for an “advanced judicial agency”, including a revision of the federal grant programs to fund state and local initiatives. He would also reverse the Trump-era policy, which he sees as restrictive, and restore prosecutors’ discretion by seeking lower sentences for some drug crimes.

Part of Steyer’s educational efforts focus on juvenile justice reform, where black children are five times more likely to be detained than white children. Pointing that many of the reforms he seeks – ending solitary confinement for children and ending prison terms – would take place at the state level, Steyer also suggests that $ 600 million be made available to a juvenile justice bureau to meet those needs Decrease the number of children The number of young people who are imprisoned and who contact states to promote reform.

“I see a government that refuses to spend the money on young people so that they can live up to their talents, ambitions, and capabilities,” Steyer said on Sunday during a NAACP program at South Carolina State University, describing the misdeeds as “political” violence. “

Like others in this area, Steyer proposes an end to the cash deposit system, which according to his plan “appeals to poor and colored people”. He would also set up a commission that aims to reduce relapses by fully funding grant programs that focus on re-entry opportunities and opportunities to restore voting rights for “all formerly detained”.

With regard to police work, Steyer suggests training for officials against racial violations and $ 500 million for local police programs. Steyer would also set up a mental health and policing task force.

He hopes that the reforms can ultimately cut the country’s prison population by half.

“We tend to look at the behavior and punish the perpetrator instead of understanding that it didn’t just happen,” said Steyer. “Obviously, our handling of it didn’t work.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at https://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.