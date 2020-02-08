Steven Gerrard’s surprising attitude about the Celtic-Morelos controversy

Alfredo Morelos is someone who cannot stay out of controversy. The Colombian is always in the spotlight for some reason. But unfortunately his latest controversy was not his fault.

In a Sky Sports interview that has since been discontinued, Morelos had accused Celtic fans of racist abuse according to the subtitles. But Spanish speakers soon noticed the difference between what the Colombian actually said and the translation that was provided.

This has caused a huge storm in Scottish football last week with Celtic who has even released an official statement against Sky Sports for their erroneous translation. Strangely enough, Ibrox has absolute silence about the situation.

As reported by the Daily Record, Steven Gerrard even declined to comment on the situation:

Gerrard refused to be attracted to the suspensions given to coaching staff Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw for failure in the touch line against Celtic and Hibs.

He also declined to comment on Celtic’s decision to go to Ofcom after they had branded Sky Sports apologies for their failed translation of an Alfredo Morelos interview “inadequate.”

This is very interesting given that in such situations Gerrard has a history of speaking and it is their star-maker who has been misinterpreted on this occasion.