STEVEN GERRARD confirmed that his team suffered a severe blow before the Glasgow Derby draw on December 29.

The two clubs will meet for the second time this month when Celtic receives the finalists of the League Cup.

Celtic already has two victories over The Rangers this season and expects to add a third to see 2019.

Gerrard has confirmed that he will not be able to resort to defender Filip Helander for a draw with the player who will lose almost two months of action due to an injury.

The BBC confirmed that the player will not participate in the Derby with the Ibrox club that he will have to reorganize.

Celtic won't be too worried about who plays and who doesn't. The players won the League Cup at the beginning of the month when they played badly that day. Players know they have to improve their game in Parkhead and act against who starts.